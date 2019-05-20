Photo gallery: Hangout Fest rocks Alabama Gulf Coast with music, crowds, fun in the sun

The focus was on the music from another great lineup of performers but some of our favorite images were the people who really made the 2019 Hangout Music Festival a great time and an economic boost for the Alabama Gulf Coast.
Let’s take a look back at some of the great sights from this year’s Hangout Fest.
The 2019 Hangout Music Festival brought big crowds, hot new musical acts and fun ranging from roller skating to Ferris wheel rides. (Nik Layman / Alabama NewsCenter)
Walk the Moon performs at the 2019 Hangout Music Festival. (Nik Layman / Alabama NewsCenter)
Khalid performs at the 2019 Hangout Music Festival. (Nik Layman / Alabama NewsCenter)
Walk the Moon performs at the 2019 Hangout Music Festival. (Nik Layman / Alabama NewsCenter)
Jesse Royal performs at the 2019 Hangout Music Festival. (Nik Layman / Alabama NewsCenter)
Jimmy Eat World performs at the 2019 Hangout Music Festival. (Nik Layman / Alabama NewsCenter)
Khalid performs at the 2019 Hangout Music Festival. (Nik Layman / Alabama NewsCenter)
Walk the Moon performs at the 2019 Hangout Music Festival. (Nik Layman / Alabama NewsCenter)
Khalid performs at the 2019 Hangout Music Festival. (Nik Layman / Alabama NewsCenter)
Walk the Moon performs at the 2019 Hangout Music Festival. (Nik Layman / Alabama NewsCenter)
Justin Jay performs at the 2019 Hangout Music Festival. (Nik Layman / Alabama NewsCenter)
Khalid performs at the 2019 Hangout Music Festival. (Nik Layman / Alabama NewsCenter)
Kygo performs at the 2019 Hangout Music Festival. (Nik Layman / Alabama NewsCenter)
Kygo performs at the 2019 Hangout Music Festival. (Nik Layman / Alabama NewsCenter)
Khalid performs at the 2019 Hangout Music Festival. (Nik Layman / Alabama NewsCenter)
Khalid performs at the 2019 Hangout Music Festival. (Nik Layman / Alabama NewsCenter)