James Spann: Hot, dry weather ahead for Alabama

HERE COMES THE HEAT: A strong upper ridge will build across the Deep South in coming days and will set the stage for the hottest weather so far this year for Alabama. The system that produced severe thunderstorms and flooding over the Southern Plains last night will pass well to the north.

We expect mostly sunny days and fair nights through Friday. The high today will be close to 90, followed by low 90s Wednesday and Thursday. Many places will see mid 90s Friday as the heat continues to build.

Strong subsidence (sinking air) under the ridge will keep most of the state dry, although we might see an isolated shower Wednesday afternoon over northwest Alabama. For now the risk is too small to mention in the forecast

MEMORIAL DAY WEEKEND: It will basically be hot and dry Saturday through Monday, with sunny days, fair nights and highs in the 93- to 97-degree range, not far from record levels for late May.

NEXT WEEK: Hot, dry weather continues Tuesday and Wednesday, but the ridge weakens late in the week, opening the door for showers by Thursday or Friday. Highs will be close to 90 toward the end of the week.

SUBTROPICAL STORM FORMS: It won’t stick around long, but the first named storm of the 2019 Atlantic hurricane season is here. Subtropical storm Andrea is a 40 mph storm between the Bahamas and Bermuda that should dissipate by Wednesday and is no threat to the U.S. The hurricane season in the Atlantic basin officially begins June 1.

ON THIS DATE IN 2001: Golfers participating in a tournament at the Majestic Golf Course in Hartland, Michigan, received an urgent message while on their carts. The message, relayed from the clubhouse, was that a tornado was bearing down on the course. Most of the golfers made it to safety in the clubhouse, although some had to take shelter on the course. Only one golfer suffered a minor injury. The F2 tornado damaged 70 cars in the parking lot along with numerous golf carts and a pontoon boat.

