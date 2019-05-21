James Spann: Heat levels cranking up in Alabama

HOT, DRY PATTERN: With a sunny sky this afternoon, temperatures are close to 90 degrees across Alabama. As a strong upper high continues to strengthen, heat levels will build through the rest of the week. Look for mostly sunny days and fair nights through Friday. The highs will be in the low 90s Wednesday and Thursday, followed by mid 90s Friday. All of the big rain-producing systems will be shunted well to the west and north of Alabama.

MEMORIAL DAY WEEKEND: Don’t expect much change as the ridge holds. We’ll have sunny, hot days and fair nights Saturday through Monday, with highs generally in the mid 90s. A few spots could reach the upper 90s, right at record levels for late May in Alabama.

NEXT WEEK: Hot, dry weather continues Monday through Wednesday. Models hint the ridge could weaken a bit by Thursday and Friday, May 30-31, with a risk of showers then, but nothing really heavy and no risk of severe storms.

TROPICS: Andrea is a subtropical depression in the Atlantic west of Bermuda. The system will dissipate tonight or Wednesday morning, and the rest of the Atlantic basin is quiet. The season officially begins June 1. Other names to be used this year are Barry, Chantal, Dorian, Erin, Fernand, Gabrielle, Humberto, Imelda, Jerry, Karen, Lorenzo, Melissa, Nestor, Olga, Pablo, Rebekah, Sebastien, Tanya, Van and Wendy.

ON THIS DATE IN 2001: Golfers participating in a tournament at the Majestic Golf Course in Hartland, Michigan, received an urgent message while on their carts. The message, relayed from the clubhouse, was that a tornado was bearing down on the course. Most of the golfers made it to safety in the clubhouse, although some had to take shelter on the course. Only one golfer suffered a minor injury. The F2 tornado damaged 70 cars in the parking lot along with numerous golf carts and a pontoon boat.

