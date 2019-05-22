On this day in Alabama history: Sylvan Springs was incorporated

By Alabama NewsCenter Staff

On this day in Alabama history: Sylvan Springs was incorporated
Town of Sylvan Springs Historic Marker. (Photograph by Jimmy Emerson, DVM, Flickr)

May 22, 1957

Sylvan Springs is located northwest of the town of Pleasant Grove in Jefferson County near Birmingham. It was incorporated on May 22, 1957. Sylvan Springs’ elected form of government consists of a mayor and town council who are elected by popular vote every four years. Mayor Stevan Parsons has been serving the community since 2004. He’s a graduate of Auburn University and owns two veterinary clinics.

 

Read more at Encyclopedia of Alabama.

For more on Alabama’s Bicentennial, visit Alabama 200.

community

Alabama Legacy Moment: Amelia Boynton Robinson

Prev Story
weather-center

James Spann: Hot afternoons for Alabama; dry through the weekend

Next Story

Related Stories