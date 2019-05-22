On this day in Alabama history: Sylvan Springs was incorporated

May 22, 1957

Sylvan Springs is located northwest of the town of Pleasant Grove in Jefferson County near Birmingham. It was incorporated on May 22, 1957. Sylvan Springs’ elected form of government consists of a mayor and town council who are elected by popular vote every four years. Mayor Stevan Parsons has been serving the community since 2004. He’s a graduate of Auburn University and owns two veterinary clinics.

