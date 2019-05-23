Can’t Miss Alabama honors service members who gave their lives

Salute and be kind to a veteran on Memorial Day.

Living History Memorial Day Tribute

Take part in the Living History Memorial Day Tribute in Gulf Shores from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The tribute features Living History groups from the War of 1812 through WWII. See weapon demonstrations, artillery firings and a wreath ceremony in Tecumseh.

The WWI and WWII Fort Morgan Service photo gallery is inside the arches.

To learn more, visit the website.

Learn more about the history and traditions of Memorial Day and how to honor all those who have served. (Getty Images)

Memorial Day Weekend Celebration in Foley

Celebrate Memorial Day Weekend in Foley honoring fallen veterans. The event offers a magic show, fireworks, live music, car show, cornhole classic tournament, cash prizes and more.

Link here for the complete schedule.

For more information, call 251-923-2111.

Flag Placement Ceremony for Memorial Day

Honor a veteran at the 11th Annual Memorial Day Observance Monday, May 27, and Flag Placement Ceremony Saturday, May 25, at the Alabama National Cemetery. The Alabama National Cemetery Presentation of Colors, National Anthem, Pledge of Allegiance, invocation, presentation of Riderless Horse painting, reading of the names and ringing of the bell, flag folding and Taps are planned at the ceremonies. Donations are welcomed.

Follow the ceremony on Facebook.

The Alabama National Cemetery is at 3133 Alabama Highway 119 in Montevallo.

Memorial Day 2019 at American Village

Give honor to a veteran at the American Village for Alabama’s Bicentennial Year Memorial Day event from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Memorial Day events at the American Village include drilling with Washington’s Continental Army, 18th century games and opportunities to meet Patrick Henry, Martha Washington and other revolutionary figures. Visit the replica Oval Office and Concord Bridge, see the 1st Pennsylvania Regiment in the encampment, and visit the Randall Miniature Museum of American History. Food trucks including Coca-Cola, Blue Bell ice cream, Big Slice Pizza, Kona Ice and Anatomy of Pi will be on campus to provide lunch options.

The complete schedule is here.

The gates open at 10 a.m. and admission is free.

For directions and more information, visit www.americanvillage.org.

The American Village is at 3727 Alabama Highway 119 in Montevallo.

Birmingham Funk Fest 2019

Music enthusiasts will enjoy Funk Fest on Memorial Day weekend. The performers are Bobby Brown, Bell Biv DeVoe, Jeezy, Monica, Jagged Edge, DaBrat and Youngbloodz Saturday, May 25, at Legion Field. The event is rain or shine with no refunds or exchanges. Funk Fest T-shirts are on sale from $18.50 to $23. The gates open at 3 p.m. and the show starts at 5 p.m.

VIP tickets, passes and general admission tickets are online.

Legion Field is at 400 Graymont Ave. W.

The Market at Pepper Place

Shipt and Les Dames d’Escoffier, Birmingham are offering weekly cooking demonstrations at The Market at Pepper Place through Oct. 5. Demonstrations from Brat Brot are set for Saturday, May 25. View the 2019 schedule here. Pepper Place is a certified Alabama farmers market where you will find Alabama-grown, -raised and -made goods.

Link to this page for questions and information.

The venue is at 2829 Second Ave. S.

Red Mountain Theatre Company

Enjoy the musical “The Little Shop of Horrors” through June 2 at the Red Mountain Theatre Company. The award-winning musical is based on Roger Corman’s 1960 cult horror film about a florist who raises a plant that feeds on human blood. Showtimes are Thursday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday at 2 p.m. Ticket prices start at $19. Free parking is available on the street in front of the theater and the Park Rite deck, or on the corner of Fourth Avenue North and 19th Street. Paid parking is available in front of the building on 19th Street.

Call 205-324-2424 or go online for tickets.

The RMTC is at 301 19th St. N. in Birmingham.

Jazz in the Park

Jazz in the Park will feature Deidre Gaddis and Melvin Miller Sunday, May 26, from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Huffman High School. Throughout the year, Jazz in the Park will be featured in a variety of community parks including Adamsville, Alabaster, Bessemer, Birmingham, Brent, Brighton, Fairfield, Helena, Hoover, Huntsville, Jasper, Lipscomb, Marion, Midfield, Prattville and Tuscaloosa, and will conclude on Sunday, Oct. 13, in Mountain Brook.

Visit www.magiccitysmoothjazz.com or call 205-616-1735 for more information.

Birmingham Botanical Gardens

See what’s blooming at the Birmingham Botanical Gardens. Beautiful azaleas, irises, rhododendrons, ferns, oak-leaf hydrangeas, roses, herbs, summer annuals, flowering shrubs, perennials and wildflowers are among the array of flowers. View the May flower gallery here. Admission is free. Follow this link for donations.

The Garden Center is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

The garden is at 2612 Lane Park Road.

The 9th Annual Salsa Showdown

The Sidewalk Film Festival presents the 9th annual Salsa Showdown Saturday, May 25, from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. The annual Salsa Showdown is a fundraising competition to determine who has the best salsa, guacamole, queso and other specialty dips among local restaurant and catering companies. The proceeds will go to educational and outreach programs for the Sidewalk Film Center and Cinema. The competition includes food samples, live entertainment, eating contests, cash prizes and kids’ activities. The showdown is a pet-friendly event. Tickets are $15 in advance and $20 at the door, and children younger than 5 are admitted free.

Email [email protected] or call 205-324-0888.

The venue is the Cahaba Brewing Company at 4500 Fifth Ave. S.