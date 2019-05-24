Catfish plate from Wayne’s Catfish Haven makes list of 100 Dishes to Eat in Alabama Before You Die

For nearly three decades, Wayne’s Catfish Haven has been proudly serving customers in Russellville.

One item on the menu has garnered the attention of the State Tourism Department. The whole catfish plate landed on the state’s 100 Dishes to Eat in Alabama Before You Die.

According to the restaurant’s manager, the secret is in the catfish batter. It’s an age-old family recipe that’s been getting high marks from customers for some time.

