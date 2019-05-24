Catfish plate from Wayne’s Catfish Haven makes list of 100 Dishes to Eat in Alabama Before You Die

By Chad Allen

Catfish plate from Wayne’s Catfish Haven makes list of 100 Dishes to Eat in Alabama Before You Die
Customers rate the whole catfish platter at Wayne's Catfish Haven as a favorite. (Chad Allen/Alabama NewsCenter)

For nearly three decades, Wayne’s Catfish Haven has been proudly serving customers in Russellville.

One item on the menu has garnered the attention of the State Tourism Department. The whole catfish plate landed on the state’s 100 Dishes to Eat in Alabama Before You Die.

According to the restaurant’s manager, the secret is in the catfish batter. It’s an age-old family recipe that’s been getting high marks from customers for some time.

cat

Wayne’s Catfish Haven’s catfish platter has reeled customers in as one of 100 Dishes to Eat in Alabama Before You Die from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

Wayne’s Catfish Haven in Russellville has been serving customers for nearly 30 years. (Chad Allen/Alabama NewsCenter)
community

On this day in Alabama history: Taylor Hicks won 'American Idol'

Prev Story
community

Wheelchair rugby tournament brings world’s best to Birmingham ahead of 2020 Olympics

Next Story

Related Stories