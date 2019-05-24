On this day in Alabama history: Taylor Hicks won ‘American Idol’

May 24, 2006
Birmingham’s Taylor Hicks was announced as the winner of “American Idol” in its fifth season. Following his “Idol” win, Hicks released a self-titled album on Arista Records later that year. Hicks’ style can be best described as a mix of rhythm and blues, blues, country and pop. Hicks began singing professionally as a teen, performing and touring the Southeast. His resume expanded to include Broadway and Las Vegas shows. In 2009, he went on a national tour in “Grease” and later became the first “American Idol” winner to secure a long-term performance at a Las Vegas casino. In 2016, he branched into television as host of an original series called “State Plate.”
Read more at Bhamwiki.
For more on Alabama’s Bicentennial, visit Alabama 200.
.