Funds help University of Montevallo expand outdoor education, provide scholarships

Donations from the Alabama Power Foundation and the Alabama Farmers Federation will help the University of Montevallo expand its Outdoor Scholars program.

The Alabama Power Foundation’s donation will fund environmental projects, scholarships and hands-on learning experiences for students.

“The Alabama Power Foundation is proud to continue supporting the President’s Outdoor Scholars program and their mission to educate the next generation through conservation and stewardship effort,” said Susan Comensky, Alabama Power’s vice president for environmental affairs.

Students partake in a fishing expedition. (Contributed) University of Montevallo student really reels in the big catch as part of the Outdoor Scholars Program. (Alabama NewsCenter file) Hunting is one of the many sports that fall under the Outdoor Scholars Program. (Contributed) Students in the curriculum get a little extra help for their hunting expedition. (Contributed) Student reels in a rather unique catch as part of the curriculum of the Outdoor Scholars Program. In order to pay for these trips, a variety of sponsors have helped to support. (Contributed) Students participates in a variety of outdoor activities as part of the Outdoor Scholars Program. (Contributed)

Alabama Farmers Federation’s donation will be used to fund four scholarships.

“Alabama Farmers Federation has a long history of providing scholarships to students pursuing careers in agriculture and forestry,” said Paul Pinyan, the federation’s executive director.

William Crawford, who directs the program at Montevallo, said the gifts were vital for the program to expand and continue to provide opportunities for students.

“We want to continue to provide the biggest and best opportunities for our students and without these gifts that would not be possible,” Crawford said.

The President’s Outdoors Scholars Program was created by Montevallo President John W. Stewart in 2015 and provides classes, trips and scholarships for students who have a passion for stewardship and wildlife conservation. The program puts an emphasis on students getting hands-on experience in outdoor careers.

For more information on the program, visit outdoorscholars.montevallo.edu.