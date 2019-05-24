James Spann: Hot, mostly dry in Alabama through the weekend

James Spann forecasts a hot holiday weekend ahead for Alabama from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

SHOWERS VERY HARD TO FIND: Temperatures will rise into the low to mid 90s across Alabama again this afternoon with a partly to mostly sunny sky. FYI, the average high at Birmingham on May 24 is 83. We will mention the risk of isolated showers during the peak of the heat over the northwest counties of the state, but odds of any one spot getting wet are only about 1 in 10.

MEMORIAL DAY WEEKEND: A strong upper high will remain anchored over the Deep South, meaning hot, dry weather continuing — mostly sunny days and fair nights through Monday with highs in the mid 90s. A few spots could reach the upper 90s, and record highs could be tied or even broken.

Here are the record highs for Birmingham in coming days:

Today (May 24) — 96 (1996)

Saturday (May 25) — 95 (1962)

Sunday (May 26) — 97 (1962)

Monday (May 27) — 98 (1962)

NEXT WEEK: Don’t look for much change Tuesday and Wednesday; we’ll have a good supply of sunshine both days with highs in the mid 90s. The ridge will weaken a bit later in the week, allowing potential for a few widely scattered showers or thunderstorms Thursday and Friday, but nothing heavy or widespread. Highs drop back into the 88- to 92-degree range.

ON THIS DATE IN 1973: An F4 tornado tore through the small town of Union City, Oklahoma, killing two and injuring four others. This tornado was the first storm to be studied in detail by the National Severe Storms Laboratory Doppler Radar Unit at Norman, Oklahoma, and an armada of researchers in the field. Research of the radar data from the storm would lead to the discovery of a “TVS,” or Tornado Vortex Signature.

