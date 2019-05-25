Recipe: No-Bake Peanut Butter Cup Pie

I’m a huge fan of a Reese’s Peanut Butter Cup. In fact, it’s probably my favorite candy bar. Wait. Is a Reese’s Cup a candy bar? Hmmm…

Regardless of what you call it, it’s my favorite. And I’m a pretty big fan of the peanut butter/chocolate combo in general. That’s why I just love this No-Bake Peanut Butter Cup Pie so much.

Peanut butter cup pieces are folded into a silky, rich peanut butter and cream cheese filling. It rests in a pre-made Oreo cookie crust and is topped with fresh whipped cream. Give me some more.

I took one of Heather’s favorite pies, my Chocolate Chip Peanut Butter Pie, gave it an update, and swapped out the chocolate chips for chopped peanut butter cups. Then I ate more of it than I care to admit. I did share with my mom’s office – partly because I’m a nice person and like to share, but mostly because having it in the fridge here in the test kitchen was way too much temptation – and I’ve gotten several messages from them asking when the recipe is going up. Apparently they liked the pie, too.

Now, it’s worth mentioning that the filling is made with a 16-ounce container of whipped topping (aka Cool Whip), but the topping is fresh whipped cream. That’s intentional. I really like the fresh whipped cream as the topping for this, but the Cool Whip is stabilized and works better in the filling. That said, if you’re crunched for time (or just don’t want to spend the time whipping cream – no judgment, we’ve all been there), you can just grab another 8-ounce container of Cool Whip to use as the topping.

No-Bake Peanut Butter Cup Pie

Prep time: 20 minutes

Serves 8

Ingredients

1 (8-ounce) package cream cheese, softened

1 cup peanut butter

1 cup powdered sugar

1(16-ounce) container frozen whipped topping, thawed

10 Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups, chopped

1 Oreo Cookie pie crust

For the whipped cream

1 1/2 cups heavy whipping cream

1/2 cup powdered sugar

Instructions

Use a mixer to beat the cream cheese until smooth. Add the peanut butter and powdered sugar and mix well. Carefully fold in whipped topping and stir in the chopped peanut butter cups, reserving a few for the topping. Pour into pie crust. Freeze overnight. Once ready to serve, beat the cream and powdered sugar together in a large bowl until there are stiff peaks. Top the pie with the whipped cream and the reserved chopped peanut butter cups and serve.

Notes

I really like the flavor of the fresh whipped cream as the topping on this pie, but you can save a few steps and some time by using an additional 8-ounce container of whipped topping instead.

This recipe originally appeared on SouthernBite.com. For more great recipes, visit the website or check out ”The Southern Bite Cookbook.”