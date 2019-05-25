We have strong ridging in control of our weather pattern, which will keep our skies mostly sunny and our temperatures hot. Highs will reach the lower to mid-90s, with a few locations in south Alabama reaching the upper 90s. Tonight’s lows will be in the mid-60s to the lower 70s.

SUNDAY: Same story. Strong ridging continues to hold for us, with deep troughing over the western states. We’ll continue to have mainly sunny skies with highs in the mid to upper 90s for most in Alabama.

MEMORIAL DAY: Again, the same story. Skies will be mostly sunny with highs reaching the mid to upper 90s.

NEXT WEEK: While ridging holds in place on Tuesday, we do see the trough begin a move to the east. The good news is that this will allow for the temperatures to be a few degrees cooler, only reaching the lower to mid-90s underneath mostly sunny skies.

Troughing really begins to take hold across the middle of the country and starts to finally move the ridging to the east on Wednesday. While this won’t change our weather much during the day, this may allow for a very small chance of an isolated shower or storm during the evening and late night. Highs will continue to be in the lower to mid-90s.

The pattern flattens out on Thursday and we’ll finally see a change in our weather. We’ll have partly to mostly sunny skies with slightly cooler temperatures. We’ll also have a small chance of a few isolated showers and thunderstorms throughout the area, mainly during the afternoon. Highs will be in the upper 80s to the lower 90s.

I believe we may have a little better chance of isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms Friday afternoon, but most will stay dry again. Skies will be partly to mostly sunny with highs in the upper 80s to the lower 90s.

A brief step into Voodoo Land shows the possibility for scattered showers and thunderstorms will continue through next Saturday and Sunday. The good news is that the daytime highs will be in a more manageable range instead of the oppressive heat we have been seeing, with the exception of the first Monday in June.

BEACH FORECAST CENTER: Get the latest weather and rip current forecasts for the beaches from Fort Morgan to Panama City on our Beach Forecast Center page. There, you can select the forecast of the region you are interested in.

For more weather news and information from James Spann, Scott Martin and other members of the James Spann team, visit AlabamaWx.