On this day in Alabama history: Ex-Birmingham Baron drove in 10 runs

May 27, 1955

Norm Zauchin was a first baseman for the 1950 Birmingham Barons who played six seasons in the major leagues with the Boston Red Sox and Washington Senators. The Michigan native set a Rickwood Field record in 1950 with 35 home runs as a 6-foot-5-inch 20-year-old. His greatest baseball notoriety came with the Red Sox five years later on May 27 when he hit three home runs and drove in 10 men against the Senators, setting single-game records that still stand. Zauchin, who died in Birmingham in January 1999, was inducted into the Birmingham Barons Hall of Fame in 2007.

