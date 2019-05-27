Dogwood Grove Goods is an Alabama Maker fashioning memorable leather goods

Dogwood Grove Goods (McCalla)

The Maker: Kathy Johnson

Kathy Johnson of Dogwood Grove Goods considers her craft a creative outlet. This Alabama Maker fashions small, fashionable leather goods.

Not only are these leather products “statement” pieces, they are touted for their creativity, dependability and affordability.

Johnson got her start designing leather when her husband wanted a mudflap for his Harley-Davidson motorcycle. The one he had picked out wouldn’t work on his older model, so Johnson told her husband she could make a mudflap for him if he would make her a template. He never did, but Johnson learned how to make leather goods and was hooked.

Now, bracelets, wristlets, wallets and notebook binders are part of her current inventory and she continues to expand.

Dogwood Grove Goods features quality and creative leather goods from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

Her creative juices continue to flow and while most of her goods are leather, she uses other materials as well.

Johnson says one of her biggest jobs is keeping Dogwood Grove Goods as an enjoyable pastime while embracing growth.

Her items can be purchased online, but she will also do The Market at Pepper Place in Birmingham later this year.

Another creative pastime of Johnson’s was that of a painter several years ago. Painting preceded her crafting leather pieces, but she has since packed up her brushes to focus on creating for Dogwood Grove Goods.

The product: Leather, suede and cowhide crafted accessories such as wristlets, wallets and bracelets.

Take home: A brown or black leather wristlet for $75 or a white hair-on cowhide wristlet for $95.

Dogwood Grove Goods can be found online at dogwoodgrovegoods.com and also on Facebook, Instagram and Pinterest. Johnson can also be reached via email at [email protected]

