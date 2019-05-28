RADAR CHECK: We have a field of cumulus clouds over north Alabama this afternoon, but so far we see nothing on radar as of 3 p.m. We still could see a few isolated showers this evening, but most of the state will stay dry tonight. Temperatures are in the 88- and 94-degree range for most communities at mid-afternoon.

WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY: Look for mostly sunny, hot weather Wednesday and Thursday with highs between 88 and 94. We will bring in the chance of a few widely scattered showers or thunderstorms Friday, but odds of any one spot getting wet are only about 1 in 5. Otherwise, Friday will be a partly sunny day with a high not too far from 90 degrees.

THE ALABAMA WEEKEND: We can’t totally rule out a shower in spots, but again most of Alabama will stay dry Saturday and Sunday. Look for a good supply of sunshine both days with afternoon highs around 90 degrees.

NEXT WEEK: There’s still no widespread rain expected, at least for the first half of the week. There is evidence of an upper air pattern change, however, toward the end of the week, which will break the pattern of severe storms across the middle of the nation and bring Alabama at least a chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms.

TROPICS: The 2019 Atlantic hurricane season begins Saturday and will run through the end of November. Most major hurricanes come in August and September, when sea water temperatures tend to peak.

ON THIS DATE IN 1973: An F3 tornado moved east and struck the northern portion of Athens, Georgia. Destruction was massive near Athens, with losses estimated at $10 million. Damage from the storm included 545 homes and 17 businesses. Hundreds of large trees more than 100 years old were destroyed. This followed May 27, 1973, when tornadoes were responsible for six deaths in Alabama.

OHIO TORNADOES: The National Weather Service has confirmed that the tornado that hit Celina in Mercer County, Ohio, was at least an EF-3. An 81-year-old man was killed in the storm when a vehicle slammed into his home. There were seven injuries in the town about 80 miles northwest of Dayton. Another EF-3 tornado touched down just north of Dayton last night in Montgomery and Greene counties, Ohio.

ANOTHER ROUND AHEAD: Severe weather watches are up from Kansas to New Jersey this afternoon as the stagnant upper air pattern will bring more strong to severe thunderstorms; tornadoes are possible.

