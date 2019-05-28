James Spann has the forecast for a hot Alabama work week from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

STILL HOT, SHOWERS ALMOST IMPOSSIBLE TO FIND: The upper high controlling our weather won’t move much through midweek, meaning hot and mostly dry weather for Alabama through Thursday. Look for mostly sunny days, fair nights and highs in the 90s. The record high for today (May 28) at Birmingham is 99, set in 1962, and the average high is 84.

A few very small, isolated showers could pop up this afternoon over north Alabama, but odds of any one spot getting wet are so small we won’t mention it in the forecast.

FRIDAY AND THE WEEKEND: The upper high will be slightly weaker, and we will mention a few isolated, afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms Friday through Sunday. But many communities will stay dry and afternoons will be pretty hot, with a high in the 89- to 92-degree range each afternoon. Days will be partly sunny and nights mostly fair. The chance of any one place seeing a cooling shower is about 1 in 5 Friday and Saturday, and 1 in 4 Sunday.

NEXT WEEK: No real change; inevitably there will be a few days with a few random, pop-up afternoon showers or storms, but the overall pattern still suggests no widespread rain as the upper ridge holds. Highs will be close to 90 degrees.

RAIN UPDATE: Birmingham’s rain total since Jan. 1 is 24.19 inches; the surplus is down to 0.84.

OHIO TORNADOES: What is most likely a major tornado (EF-3 or higher) touched down last night just north of Dayton, Ohio, with major damage and injuries reported. Severe storms are possible again today on the western and northern periphery of the upper high anchored over the Southeast.

TROPICS: The 2019 Atlantic hurricane season begins Saturday and will run through the end of November. Most major hurricanes come in August and September, when sea water temperatures tend to peak.

ON THIS DATE IN 1973: An F3 tornado moved east and struck the northern portion of Athens, Georgia. Destruction was massive near Athens, with losses estimated at $10 million. Damage from the storm included 545 homes and 17 businesses. Hundreds of large trees more than 100 years old were destroyed. This followed May 27, 1973, when tornadoes were responsible for six deaths in Alabama.

