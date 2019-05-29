Hangout Fest organizers bask in Alabama being ‘center of the music universe’

Hangout Music Festival ended 10 days ago, but organizers are still basking in the success of what has become one of the most anticipated music festivals each year.

“For three days, Alabama became the center of the music universe,” said Sean O’Connell, Hangout director. “We’re so grateful to all the fans for supporting such a diverse and celebrated mix of artists. We have the best fans! Our goal from the beginning was to create the best music festival experience in the world. With the support from fans, musicians and the city of Gulf Shores, we’re delivering on that vision. Nothing beats our Alabama beaches. We can’t wait for next year!”

The annual music festival featured several big-name artists as part of the 2019 lineup including Travis Scott, The Lumineers, Hippie Sabotage, Cardi B, Vampire Weekend, Khalid and Kygo.

Hangout Fest organizers celebrate successful 2019, look to 2020 from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

Here are some fast facts about the Hangout Fest:

More than 2,300 employees worked the Hangout Fest May 16-19.

Alabama performers included The Red Clay Strays, Elley Duhe and Chika.

The Lumineers headlined the festival the night of Sunday, May 19, seven years after being the first band to play in the early afternoon at Hangout Fest 2012.

Tickets were sold in all 50 states and 33 countries.

The average age of attendees was 26.

Guest appearances included singer, songwriter and businessman Jimmy Buffett, who appeared with Kygo to perform “Margaritaville,” and Michael Clifford of 5 Seconds of Summer who joined lovelytheband on stage.

Spotted in the crowd was A.J. Apa (actor in “Riverdale”) who was said to be shooting scenes for a movie at Hangout.

More than 300 palm trees were planted for Hangout Fest.