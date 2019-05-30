With summer right around the corner, stay tuned for more exciting musical acts, festivals and sporting events

Rock the South

Rock the South is May 31-June 1 in Cullman. The headliners are Kid Rock, Florida Georgia Line, Brooks and Dunn, Jake Owen, Morgan Wallen, Mitchell Tenpenny, Jimmie Allen, Colt Ford, Travis Denning, Hardy and other artists. Learn more about camping, glamping and RV parking. Lawn chairs, blankets and cameras are permitted. Popup tents and pets are not allowed.

Tickets can be purchased online.

ATM machines are throughout the festival grounds.

The event is rain or shine with no refunds.

Tails in the Trails

Join the Birmingham Zoo for its 9th annual Tails in the Trails Friday, May 31, from 6:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. In a tropical setting, see the animals and enjoy live entertainment, hors d’oeuvres, an auction, photo booth and a cash bar.

Get tickets here.

Jazz in the Park

Jazz in the Park will feature Bo Berry and Adam Hawley Sunday, June 2, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Huffman High School. Throughout the year, Jazz in the Park will be featured in a variety of community parks including Adamsville, Alabaster, Bessemer, Birmingham, Brent, Brighton, Fairfield, Helena, Hoover, Huntsville, Jasper, Lipscomb, Marion, Midfield, Prattville and Tuscaloosa, and will conclude on Sunday, Oct. 13, in Mountain Brook.

Visit www.magiccitysmoothjazz.com or call 205-616-1735 for more information.

Birmingham Legion vs. Tampa Bay

Enjoy a soccer match at the BBVA Compass Field on the campus of the University of Alabama at Birmingham. The Birmingham Legion will play the Tampa Bay Rowdies Saturday, June 1, at 7 p.m. General admission is $15 to $35.

Food trucks and other vendors will be available.

The venue is at 900 11th St. S.

The Ode to Joy: Beethoven’s Ninth

Carlos Izcarary conducts “Ode to Joy,” May 31-June 1 at the Alys Robinson Stephens Performing Arts Center. The program will include Ludwig van Beethoven: Great Fugue, Johannes Brahms: Haydn Variations and Ludwig van Beethoven, Symphony No. 9. Discounts are available for students, teachers, patrons 40 and younger, veterans, active military and more. Purchase tickets at www.alabamasymphony.org.

The Market at Pepper Place

Shipt and Les Dames d’Escoffier, Birmingham are offering weekly cooking demonstrations at The Market at Pepper Place through Oct. 5. Demonstrations from FoodBar are set for Saturday, May 25. View the 2019 schedule here. Pepper Place is a certified Alabama farmers market where you will find Alabama-grown, -raised and -made goods.

Link to this page for questions and information.

The venue is at 2829 Second Ave. S.

Hank Williams Festival

The 40th annual Hank Williams Festival will take place May 31-June 1 at the Hank Williams Music Park. Williams, a Georgiana native, was one of the best-known and most iconic singers in country music history. On Friday, Confederate Railroad, “Hank The Man” Brad Magness and Band, Colin Leatherwood and Mary McDonald will perform. On Saturday, Tony Jackson, Jason Petty, Flashback, New Vision, Mason Ramsey, Goodloe Chilcutt and Sam Williams will perform.

Tickets are $20 to $40.

The venue is the Hank Williams Music Park in Georgiana.

For more information at the festival, email [email protected] or call 334-376-2396.

Birmingham Barons vs. Jackson Generals

The Birmingham Barons will play the Jackson Generals June 2-4 at Regions Field. Game nights will highlight dollar hot dogs to free T-shirts to Family Sundays. Follow this link to view nightly game highlights and ticket information.

The venue is at 1401 First Ave. S.

For more details, call 205-988-3200 or email [email protected].

Cedric the Entertainer

Actor, comedian and game show host Cedric the Entertainer will perform at the Stardome May 31-June 1. His sitcom “The Neighborhood” broadcasts on CBS weekly. He was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2018. Tickets for the show start at $50.

For more information, visit the website or call 205-444-0008.

The Stardome is at 1818 Data Drive in Hoover.

SliceFest 2019

Gather family and friends for pizza and music at the 8th annual SliceFest Saturday, June 1. The block party will feature the Magic City Hippies, CBDB, Stooges Brass Band, Bailey Ingle and other artists. The party will take place in the Lakeview District at 725 29th St. South. Early-bird tickets are $25 and at-the-gate tickets are $35. More than $60,000 has been donated to Birmingham-based nonprofit organizations through SliceFest.

For the details, call 205-715-9300.

Red Mountain Theatre Company

Enjoy the musical “The Little Shop of Horrors” through June 2 at the Red Mountain Theatre Company. The award-winning musical is based on Roger Corman’s 1960 cult horror film about a florist who raises a plant that feeds on human blood. Showtimes are Thursday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday at 2 p.m. Ticket prices start at $19. Free parking is available on the street in front of the theater and the Park Rite deck, or on the corner of Fourth Avenue North and 19th Street.

Paid parking is available in front of the building on 19th Street.

Call 205-324-2424 or go online for tickets.

The RMTC is at 301 19th St. N. in Birmingham.

Vulcan Park and Museum

Celebrate Vulcan’s 115th Birthday Bash Sunday, June 2, from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. The event will feature Talladega Superspeedway race cars, clowns, face painting, drum circles and a 2021 World Games interactive mobile truck fueled with games including a sumo wrestling pen and a rock wall. Enjoy cupcakes, barbecue and other food choices. Party favors will be given to the first 300 kids.

The complete details are here.

Tickets are $8 for ages 13 and older and $6 for ages 5 to 12.

Admission is free for Vulcan Park and Museum members.