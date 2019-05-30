RADAR CHECK: We see a few small, isolated showers on radar over the northern third of Alabama this afternoon, but you can pretty much count the number of them on one hand. Most places are dry with a mix of sun and clouds. On the positive side, heat levels are down, with temperatures mostly in the upper 80s at mid-afternoon.

Isolated showers will end this evening, and tonight will be mostly fair and pleasant.

FRIDAY AND THE WEEKEND: We expect mostly sunny days and fair nights Friday through the weekend; highs will be in the 87- to 91-degree range, with lows between 65 and 70. The chance of an afternoon shower for any one place is so small we won’t mention it in the forecast.

NEXT WEEK: Dry weather continues Monday through Wednesday with highs mostly in the upper 80s. Nights will be a bit cooler; some places over north and central Alabama could reach the 50s early Tuesday and Wednesday mornings. As the upper ridge weakens and moisture increases, we could see a few scattered, mostly afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms Thursday and Friday. Global models continue to signal the chance of scattered storms daily through mid-June.

DROUGHT MONITOR: New data released this morning shows moderate drought conditions creeping into parts of east and southeast Alabama. Other parts of the state are abnormally dry. Today is the 14th consecutive day without measurable rain in Birmingham.

ON THIS DATE IN 1998: An F4 tornado moved through southeast South Dakota, killing six people and injuring another 150. The tornado crossed into McCook County at approximately 7:38 p.m. CST and moved through downtown Spencer at about 7:39 p.m. The total cost of damage was more than $18 million with an additional half million in crop damage.

BEACH FORECAST: Click here to see the AlabamaWx Beach Forecast Center page.

WEATHER BRAINS: You can listen to our weekly 90-minute show any time on your favorite podcast app. This is the show all about weather featuring many familiar voices, including the meteorologists at ABC 33/40.

CONNECT: You can find me on all of the major social networks:

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

Pinterest

Snapchat: spannwx

For more weather news and information from James Spann and his team, visit AlabamaWx.