NOT MUCH CHANGE THROUGH THE WEEKEND: The overall weather pattern won’t change much through the weekend for Alabama, but we will mention the risk of a few isolated showers or thunderstorms later today and early tonight. The chance of any one spot getting wet is only about 1 in 5; otherwise today will be partly sunny with a high close to 90 degrees.

Friday, Saturday and Sunday look dry for north and central Alabama with mostly sunny days and fair nights. Heat levels will be down a tad, with afternoon highs mostly in the 87- to 90-degree range, not far from average temperatures for early June.

NEXT WEEK AND BEYOND: Dry weather will continue Monday and Tuesday, but a pattern change will bring a chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms over the latter half of the week. Afternoon highs much of the week will be in the upper 80s to near 90. Global model output suggests we will continue to see the opportunity of scattered showers and storms on through mid-June.

RAIN UPDATE: Birmingham has gone 13 consecutive days without measurable rain, and the surplus for the year is down to 0.53 of an inch as of today.

ON THIS DATE IN 1998: An F4 tornado moved through southeast South Dakota, killing six people and injuring another 150. The tornado crossed into McCook County at approximately 7:38 p.m. CST and moved through downtown Spencer at about 7:39 p.m. The total cost of damage was more than $18 million with an additional half million in crop damage.

