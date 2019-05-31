ANOTHER QUIET DAY: We actually had a few showers along the Gulf Coast this morning, even a waterspout or two. But today has been another dry day for most of Alabama. With ample sunshine, temperatures are mostly in the upper 80s at mid-afternoon, although Tuscaloosa has reached the low 90s. The sky will stay mostly fair tonight.

THE ALABAMA WEEKEND: Saturday will be a sunny day, and the sky Sunday will be partly to mostly sunny. We will mention the chance of a few small, very isolated showers or storms over north Alabama Sunday afternoon as a cold front approaches, but most places will stay dry. Highs over the weekend will be in the 87- to 91-degree range.

NEXT WEEK: Dry weather is the story Monday and Tuesday, with lots of sun both days, lower humidity and cooler nights. Some spots could reach the 50s early Tuesday morning over north Alabama. Then, we will phase in a chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms over the latter half of the week as moisture levels rise and the upper high over the region weakens.

DROUGHT MONITOR: New data released Thursday shows moderate drought conditions creeping into parts of east and southeast Alabama; other parts of the state are abnormally dry. Today is the 15th consecutive day without measurable rain in Birmingham.

The total rain for May will be 4.35 inches, and for the year the total so far is 24.19 inches. The surplus for the year is down to 0.38 of an inch.

