Lee County median home sales price up 2 percent in April from one year ago

Sales: According to the Lee County Association of Realtors Multiple Listing Service, Lee County home sales totaled 160 units during April, down 18.4% from 196 sales in the same month a year earlier. April sales were down 14.4% compared to 187 sales in March. Results were 3% above the five-year April average of 155 sales. Two more resources to review: Quarterly Report and Annual Report.

Inventory: Homes listed for sale in the Lee County area during April totaled 651 units, an increase of 26.2% from April 2018’s 516 units and an increase of 3.5% from March’s 629 units. April months of supply totaled 4.1 months, an increase of 54.5% from April 2018’s 2.6 months of supply. April’s months of supply increased 21% from March’s 3.4 months of supply.

Pricing: The Lee County median sales price in April was $245,500, an increase of 2.1% from one year ago and an increase of 1.9% from the prior month. This direction is inconsistent with historical data (2014-18) indicating that the April median sales price on average decreases from March by 0.6%. The differing sample size (number of residential sales of comparative months) can contribute to statistical volatility, including pricing. ACRE highly recommends consulting with a local real estate professional to discuss pricing trends, as they will vary from neighborhood to neighborhood. The homes selling in April spent an average of 80 days on the market (DOM), an increase of 14.3% from 70 days in April 2018 but a decrease of 2.4% from 82 days in March.

Forecast: April sales were 27 units, or 14.4%, below the Alabama Center for Real Estate’s (ACRE) monthly forecast. ACRE projected 187 sales for the month, while actual sales were 160 units. ACRE forecast a total of 608 residential sales in the Lee County area year-to-date, while there were 598 actual sales through April.

ACRE’s statewide perspective: While nationwide residential sales dropped 1% in April, demand for housing in Alabama remained strong. Statewide residential sales increased 4.4% from 5,574 closed transactions in April 2018 to 5,820 in April 2019. Year-to-date, sales increased 3.8% from 2018. Home price appreciation in the state continued to climb as the median sales price in April increased 3.2% year-over-year from $155,250 to $160,283. The statewide median sales price is also up 3.2% year-to-date. Although nationwide inventory levels are trending upward, Alabama’s residential listings decreased 10.7% from one year ago. Low inventory levels were a significant factor contributing to rising sales prices throughout 2018 and in the spring buying season of 2019. With low inventory levels, it is not surprising to see homes selling more quickly than in previous years. Homes selling in Alabama during April spent an average of 93 days on the market, an improvement of three days from April 2018.

NAR’s national perspective: During April, total existing-home sales nationwide declined 1.1% from approximately 460,000 closed transactions one year ago to 455,000 currently. The nationwide median existing-home price increased 3.6% in April, marking 86 consecutive months of year-over-year gains. Lawrence Yun, chief economist for the National Association of Realtors, said, “First, we are seeing historically low mortgage rates combined with a pent-up demand to buy, so buyers will look to take advantage of these conditions. Also, job creation is improving, causing wage growth to align with home price growth, which helps affordability and will help spur more home sales.”

The Lee County Residential Monthly Report is developed in conjunction with the Lee County Association of Realtors to better serve its area consumers.