On this day in Alabama history: Industrialist Donald Comer died

May 31, 1963

James McDonald “Donald” Comer was the son of Braxton Bragg Comer, Alabama’s 33rd governor. Born in 1877, Donald Comer was also the longtime president and chairman of the board of Avondale Mills. Comer greatly expanded the company, headquartered in Birmingham, and became well-known for his paternalistic attitude toward employees. The Comer family annually took employees’ children to the Florida coast, and Comer established night schools for adults who worked at Avondale Mills. Comer was a lifelong advocate for public education and worked to eradicate illiteracy and to promote vocational education. He served on the Birmingham and state boards of education. Comer died on this day in 1963.

Braxton Bragg Comer was the governor of Alabama from 1907-11. He advocated for railroad regulation, prohibition and education reform and oversaw the establishment of the State Board of Assessors to increase cash flow into the state’s treasury and boost spending on education. (From Encyclopedia of Alabama, Birmingham Public Library) Barbour County native James McDonald “Donald” Comer (1877-1963) was the son of Braxton Bragg Comer and began to take over management of his father’s textile company, Avondale Mills, when the elder Comer became governor of Alabama in 1907. Like many of Alabama’s industrial and political leaders, Donald Comer aligned himself with the Dixiecrats, who favored limited regulation on business and industry. (From Encyclopedia of Alabama, courtesy of Birmingham Public Library Archives) Avondale Mills was a major textile business that operated in Alabama from 1897 until it closed in 2006. The company had factories in cities across the state. (From Encyclopedia of Alabama, courtesy of Birmingham Public Library Archives) A vocational class studying textile mathematics during a night school session for Avondale cotton mill employees, ca. 1930. (From Encyclopedia of Alabama, courtesy of Birmingham Public Library Archives) Workers at an Avondale mill in Birmingham. (From Encyclopedia of Alabama, courtesy of Birmingham Public Library Archives)

