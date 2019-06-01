On this day in Alabama history: UAB football reinstatement announced

June 1, 2015

The UAB football program began as a club sport in 1989, and by 1996 had moved to Division-1A. Success was hard to come by, though, with just three winning seasons through 2014. Just a few days after that team, guided by new coach Bill Clark, ended its season at 6-6, UAB President Ray Watts announced the university would shut down the football, rifle and bowling programs. The backlash was immediate and lasting, and a Free UAB effort flourished on social media. With millions of dollars pledged in support of bringing back the program, Watts announced on this day in 2015 that UAB would reinstate football, rifle and bowling. The football team returned to action in 2017 with Clark remaining as its coach, and has finished 8-5 and 11-3, including the program’s first bowl win in 2018.

Read more at Bhamwiki.

Coach Bill Clark of the UAB Blazers during a game against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Razorback Stadium on Oct. 25, 2014 in Fayetteville. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images) Logo for the UAB Blazers athletic teams. (Bhamwiki)

For more on Alabama’s Bicentennial, visit Alabama 200.