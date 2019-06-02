USA Health Mitchell Cancer Institute studies published for 2019 ASCO meeting

New research studies by physician-scientists at USA Health Mitchell Cancer Institute have been published online in advance of the 55th Annual Meeting of the American Society of Clinical Oncology, taking place May 31-June 4 in Chicago.

The event is the world’s largest clinical cancer research meeting and draws more than 32,000 oncology professionals from around the globe who share the latest cancer research affecting patient care. Advances in therapies for rectal cancer, colon cancer and melanoma were among the MCI research projects accepted for online publication.

“Oncologists at the Mitchell Cancer Institute are dedicated to advancing the science of cancer care,” said Dr. Rodney P. Rocconi, interim director at MCI. “It’s encouraging to see their work recognized by a worldwide organization of 45,000 oncology professionals.”

The following MCI research projects were among 3,200 studies accepted for online publication by ASCO:

A study examining the difference in exosomal markers between right-sided and left-sided colon cancer tumors, led by Dr. Moh’d Khushman, medical oncologist and assistant professor of interdisciplinary clinical oncology at MCI. The collaborative research involved the USA College of Medicine departments of pathology and surgery, USA Health Mitchell Cancer Institute medical oncology and oncologic sciences, and radiation oncology at Ochsner Medical Center in New Orleans.

An experimental model identifying specific gut microbiota associated with improved responses to immune checkpoint inhibitor therapy in melanoma, led by Dr. Arthur E. Frankel, the Arlene and Mayer Mitchell Chair of Medical Oncology at MCI. The research also involved the University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center in Dallas, Keio University School of Medicine in Tokyo and Vedanta Biosciences in Cambridge, Mass.

A study exploring the prognostic value of magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) following treatment with chemo-radiation for patients with locally advanced rectal cancer, led by Khushman. The collaborative research involved the USA College of Medicine departments of internal medicine, radiology and pathology; USA Health Mitchell Cancer Institute medical oncology; the University of South Alabama department of mathematics and statistics; and radiation oncology at Ochsner Medical Center in New Orleans.

MCI was also a collaborator on two studies to be highlighted in poster presentations at ASCO. That research will be presented by Caris Life Sciences in conjunction with the Precision Oncology Alliance, of which MCI is a member. For those studies, MCI contributed tumor specimens for molecular profiling.