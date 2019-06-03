Alabama Power Lineman Appreciation Spotlight: Andi Alford

Andi Alford is in a class by herself. As Alabama Power’s only female cable splicer, she is paving the way for other women who want a career on the company’s utility line crews.

“I love my job and I look forward to coming to work every day,” Alford said. “The guys on this crew are like family to me. We all help and support each other on and off the job.”

Alford spends much of her day underground in vaults and manholes where she inspects, repairs and replaces cables that carry electricity to Mobile’s downtown residences and businesses. She and her crew face many challenges, like working in tight spaces and contending with busy downtown traffic. But she would not have it any other way.

Alford knows that downtown Mobile is growing. The area is home to new downtown residences as well as a slew of restaurants, breweries, businesses and shops. All these customers need reliable, dependable power. Keeping up with the growing demand means replacing old cables and upgrading the underground system with new and improved equipment. It’s a big task, but Alford and her crew are up for it. Making a difference for Alabama Power customers motivates her to do her best.

When she isn’t helping keep the lights on, Alford finds other ways to make a difference. Alford works to make Mobile better through community service. While she volunteers with many organizations, two of her favorites are Delta Bike Project and Family of the Fallen.

Delta Bike Project allows homeless and disadvantaged Mobile residents to work at the bike shop, logging hours to earn their own bike. For many, these bikes are their only mode of transportation to jobs, to receive services they need and to see relatives in other parts of the city.

“Andi has been a great help to us at Delta Bike Project,” said Executive Director Jennifer Greene. “She has helped with one of our largest fundraisers for the organization and she reached out and involved the Alabama Power Service Organization to help us, too.”

Alford is the kind of person who sees a need and finds a way to fill the gaps, Greene said.

Family of the Fallen provides support for families of law enforcement officers injured or killed in the line of duty, which has become more common in Mobile in recent years. In addition to providing financial assistance to the families, the organization sponsors a float for children of fallen officers to participate in Mardi Gras. Alford has been involved in the organization since it started.

“Andi volunteers with us because it’s who she is,” said Mobile Police Sgt. Tina Zanca, who helped start Family of the Fallen about a year ago. “She is involved because she cares.”

Alford said volunteering is a passion that she has long enjoyed and plans to continue by making a difference in her community.

“I feel thankful to work for a company like Alabama Power that not only allows but also encourages employees to give back to the community,” Alford said. “I’m grateful to be a part of the Alabama Power family and I look forward to serving my community for years to come.”

Alabama Power has more than 1,300 Transmission and Distribution employees who work to keep the lights on every day. Though not all their titles are “lineman,” all work on the system to ensure the lights stay on in Alabama.

Leading up to Alabama Lineman Appreciation Day today, Alabama NewsCenter has each week spotlighted line workers and their contributions to the company, and the role they play in elevating Alabama communities.