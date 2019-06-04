Alabama Lineman Appreciation Day remembers the hard work of line crews

Alabama Lineman Appreciation Day is an annual observance of the dedication and sacrifice of linemen who work to provide electricity to Alabamians.

The state legislature established the day following a resolution by Rep. April Weaver of Alabaster, whose grandfather served as a lineman.

Appreciation ceremonies and events were held all over the state Monday, June 3 in observance of the day.

In Opelika, Seth Hammett, chairman of the Energy Institute of Alabama (EIA), joined community leaders and others in recognition of the fifth annual Lineman Appreciation Day. He was joined by Opelika Mayor Gary Fuller at the celebration.

Seth Hammett, EIA chairman, addresses crowd of nearly 100 in Opelika. (Thatcher Chapman) Rep. April Weaver addressed crowd Monday in Opelika. She introduced a resolution which lead to legislation honoring lineman in Alabama. (Thatcher Chapman). Assistant Director of the Alabama Emergency Management Agency Jonathan Gaddy addressed the audience of linemen in Opelika. (Thatcher Chapman)

In Birmingham, Alabama Power linemen joined ABC 33/40 Chief Meteorologist James Spann at the station’s news studio. Spann interviewed lineman Jason Graves live, on-air during his weather forecast Monday.

Graves, joined by fellow linemen Ryan Jolley, Jacques Lockett and Ryan Pappas, has worked as an Alabama Power lineman for over a decade.

“We certainly appreciate this day of recognition, but for us, it’s just another opportunity to serve our customers,” Graves said. “This job requires a high level of commitment and you can’t be afraid of hard work, but it’s well worth it.”

Spann thanked the linemen for their selfless work each day.

While Alabama linemen are celebrated annually on the first Monday in June, National Lineman Appreciation Day is in April.

