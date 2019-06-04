World’s largest collection of Ford Mustangs in Alabama

Bob Powell and his family love Ford Mustangs.

“I’ve always been a car enthusiast and got attached to Ford Mustangs several years ago. Our collection goes back over 30 years.”

Their love for this iconic vehicle got more serious four years ago when he and his sons decided to open a museum.

“We want to preserve Mustangs. We don’t want them to go to the junkyard.”

Mustang Museum of America preserves iconic history from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

So he and his family started a nonprofit organization dedicated to preserving, educating and celebrating the life of the Mustang. The result of their hard work is the Mustang Museum of America, a more than 30,000-square-foot building in Odenville currently housing 99 Ford Mustangs produced over five decades.

“We want to preserve the history and by walking through the museum you can follow from the first year production all the way through 2015, see how they changed.”

Since opening in March 2019, Powell says the museum has had visitors from Germany, France, Mexico and Australia.

“They were all very impressed,” Powell said. “There are some other museums around that have Mustangs in them, but to have 99 Mustangs under one roof is unique.”

Ford Mustangs were used as law enforcement vehicles across more than two dozen states, including the city of Trussville, Alabama. (Dennis Washington / Alabama NewsCenter) Nearly 100 Ford Mustangs are preserved at the Mustang Museum of America. (Dennis Washington / Alabama NewsCenter) Nearly 100 Ford Mustangs are preserved at the Mustang Museum of America. (Dennis Washington / Alabama NewsCenter) Nearly 100 Ford Mustangs are preserved at the Mustang Museum of America. (Dennis Washington / Alabama NewsCenter) The Ford Mustang served as the pace car in three Indianapolis 500 races. (Dennis Washington / Alabama NewsCenter) Ford Mustangs used as law enforcement vehicles across more than two dozen states are preserved at the Mustang Museum of America. (Dennis Washington / Alabama NewsCenter) Ford Mustangs were used as law enforcement vehicles across more than two dozen states, including Alabama. (Dennis Washington / Alabama NewsCenter) The U.S. Air Force also used several Ford Mustangs. (Dennis Washington / Alabama NewsCenter) Ford Mustangs used as law enforcement vehicles across more than two dozen states are preserved at the Mustang Museum of America. (Dennis Washington / Alabama NewsCenter)

To learn more about the Mustang Museum of America, including hours of operation and admission prices, visit the website at mustangmuseumofamerica.com.