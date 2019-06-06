Join Can’t Miss Alabama for exciting summer entertainment at the Derek Hough live tour, Woodlawn Street Market and Crawfish Cook-off

Audiences of all ages will enjoy great entertainment all summer long in Can’t Miss Alabama

Derek Hough: Live! The Tour

Emmy-award winner Derek Hough will perform solo Sunday, June 9, at the Birmingham-Jefferson Convention Complex. Hough is known for appearances on ABC’s “Dancing with the Stars.” Hough, a ballroom dancer, choreographer, actor, author and singer, will feature ballroom, salsa and other dance styles.

Tickets start at $24.

Children ages 2 and older must have a ticket.

Jazz in the Park

Jazz in the Park will feature Cashmere Williams and Carol Albert Sunday, June 9, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Antebellum Home and Gardens. Throughout the year, Jazz in the Park will be featured in a variety of community parks including Adamsville, Alabaster, Bessemer, Birmingham, Brent, Brighton, Fairfield, Helena, Hoover, Huntsville, Jasper, Lipscomb, Marion, Midfield, Prattville and Tuscaloosa, and will conclude on Sunday, Oct. 13, in Mountain Brook.

Visit www.magiccitysmoothjazz.com or call 205-616-1735 for more information.

The Market at Pepper Place

Shipt and Les Dames d’Escoffier, Birmingham are offering weekly cooking demonstrations at The Market at Pepper Place through Oct. 5. Demonstrations from Blueprint on 3rd are set for Saturday, June 8. View the 2019 schedule here. Pepper Place is a certified Alabama farmers market where you will find Alabama-grown, -raised and -made goods.

Link to this page for questions and information.

The venue is at 2829 Second Ave. S.

Thursday Night Live at The Pizitz

Enjoy great music and food with The Jason Grubbs Trio Thursday, June 6, from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at The Pizitz downtown. Performances are underway in The Courtyard every Thursday until the end of summer. Get two hours of free parking on the corner of First Avenue North and 18th Street North.

Call 205-214-999 or follow the event on Facebook.

The Pizitz is at 1821 Second Ave. N.

Sean Heninger and Baily Ingle performed in The Courtyard at a previous event in The Courtyard at the Pizitz. (Mindy Rohr) Stop by The Pizitz every Thursday for an evening of live music and delicious food. (Mindy Rohr)

Sean Heninger and Baily Ingle performed in The Courtyard at a previous event in The Courtyard at the Pizitz. (Mindy Rohr) Stop by The Pizitz every Thursday for an evening of live music and delicious food. (Mindy Rohr)

Family Fun Festival and Expo

The city of Huntsville will showcase its Family Fun Festival and Expo Saturday, June 8, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. with live entertainment and kid’s activities. Get free admission with a donation to Free2Teach, which provides free resources to three public school systems in Madison County. Stay current through social media: Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

For more information, email [email protected].

Bellingrath Gardens and Home

See what’s blooming on 65 acres at Bellingrath Gardens and Home through June 30. Enjoy fragrant allamanda, angelonia, begonias, caladiums, cape jasmine, coleus, crepe myrtle, crotons, dragon wing begonias, firecracker cuphea, frangipani, hydrangeas, gardenias, milkweed, morning glory bush, pentas, roses, shrimp plants, salvias, southern magnolia, spiral ginger, star flower, sunpatiens, tropical hibiscus and zinnias. For hours and ticket information, visit www.bellingrath.org.

Donations are welcomed.

Bellingrath is at 12401 Bellingrath Gardens Road in Theodore.

Meet me at The Market

Experience the Woodlawn Street Market Saturday, June 8, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Take to the streets and see local vendors, art, jewelry, clothing, produce, children’s books and toys. Guest dancer for the street battle will be Ladia Yates along with her crew from L.Y.E. Academy in Memphis. She competed on “So You Think You Can Dance,” danced for singer and songwriter Usher, choreographed and danced for Missy Elliott and Janelle Monae and other performers.

Pets are welcomed. Learn more about the festivities here. For more details, email [email protected] or visit www.revbirmingham.org.

The Woodlawn Street Market is on the block of 55th Place South.

Crawfish Cook-off

Watch the excitement as teams and chefs compete for awards at the North Baldwin Chamber Crawfish Cookoff Friday, June 7, at 5:30 p.m. in Bay Minette. Gates open at 5:30 p.m. Music will be performed by Ryan Balthrop.

Go here for ticket information or call 251-937-5665.

SummerNight Downtown Art Walk

Take a stroll through downtown Auburn and see local and regional artists, live musicians, street performers and a parade Friday, June 7. Merchants and restaurants will be open during the art walk experience. Participants can take part in a culinary contest and win prizes. This year’s theme is strawberries. Children will be entertained with family-friendly activities.

Admission is free.

For more details, visit the website.

The Lyric Theatre

Enjoy an evening with singer and songwriter Paul Thorn Saturday, June 8, at 7 p.m. at the Lyric Theatre. Thorn is known for “Don’t Let The Devil Ride,” “Hammer and Nail” and “Ain’t Love Strange.”

Tickets for the show are honored only through Ticketmaster.

The Lyric Theatre is at 1800 Third Ave. N. in Birmingham.