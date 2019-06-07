Mercedes Special drives onto 100 Dishes to Eat in Alabama Before You Die

We’ve come to expect that if something is named “Mercedes,” it’s going to be high-quality and special.

When it comes to the dish named the Mercedes Special at Las Vias in Hartselle, the name Mercedes is named after mama, making it even more special.

The dish combines shrimp, steak, chicken, peppers, onions, tomatoes, Mexican sausage and cheese. This monument to mama is so great, it has earned a spot on the Alabama Tourism Department’s list of 100 Dishes to Eat in Alabama Before You Die.

Mercedes Special at Las Vias in Hartselle is one of 100 Dishes to Eat in Alabama Before You Die from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.