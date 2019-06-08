Recipe: Bacon Cheddar Muffins

If you’re looking for the perfect, easy bread to complement nearly any meal, I’ve got you covered with my new Bacon Cheddar Muffins. These slightly sweet and smoky muffins are a fun twist on the cheese biscuits at one of my favorite barbecue restaurants – Jim ‘N Nicks. I could literally eat my weight in those things, so I thought it might be cool to add a little bacon to them as well.

These do have a little sugar in them, but you won’t find them super sweet. While the vanilla extract might seem like a weird addition, trust me. You don’t want to leave it out. I tested them both with and without it and much preferred the vanilla in there. But they don’t end up tasting anything like cake. Promise.

To make things even easier, this recipe calls for a pouch of cooked, chopped bacon – you know, the kind that you usually find over by the salad dressings in the grocery store. It’s a great way to add tons of bacon flavor without having to cook, and more importantly clean up after cooking, bacon. Just make sure it’s real bacon – not the fake stuff. I like to use the chopped bacon rather than the bacon bits. If you’re feeling industrious, you can certainly cook your own, or use some leftover from breakfast, too. You’ll need 8 to 10 slices of real bacon that has been cooked and crumbled. Y’all enjoy!

Bacon Cheddar Muffins

Prep time: 10 minutes

Cook time: 12 minutes

Total time: 22 minutes

Serves: 12 muffins

Ingredients

2 cups self-rising flour

1/4 cup sugar

1 (3.5-ounce) package chopped real bacon (or about 8 to 10 slices of bacon, cooked and crumbled)

1 cup shredded sharp cheddar cheese

3 tablespoons unsalted butter, melted

1 cup buttermilk

1 large egg, lightly beaten

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

Instructions

Preheat the oven to 400 degrees and lightly spray a 12-well muffin pan with nonstick cooking spray.

In a large bowl, stir ingredients together until just combined — do not over mix.

Divide the batter evenly into the prepared pan.

Bake for 12 to 15 minutes or until cooked though.

Notes

To make these look pretty, I saved out about a tablespoon of bacon and a few tablespoons of cheese and sprinkled it on top of the batter once I scooped it into the muffin pan right before baking.

This recipe originally appeared on SouthernBite.com. For more great recipes, visit the website or check out ”The Southern Bite Cookbook.”