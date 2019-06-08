Scott Martin: Alabama rain chances continue through midweek, then sunshine returns

TODAY: A low will be centered over northwestern Alabama today, and we’ll continue to have rounds of showers and thunderstorms moving through the state. We do not expect any organized severe weather, but it’s possible one or two storms will become strong. Afternoon highs will be in the 80s. We’ll continue to have a chance of showers and a few thunderstorms throughout the night with lows in the upper 60s to the lower 70s.

SUNDAY: The low moves very little to the north and will be centered over central Tennessee. Tropical moisture stays in place and we’ll continue to have periods of showers and thunderstorms. Highs will be in the lower to mid-80s.

MONDAY: The low will finally get forced out of the area and will be up in Canada, which will start to thin out the rain chances for Alabama somewhat. Showers and thunderstorms will continue to be likely early in the morning, but chances will greatly decrease throughout the day. Highs will be in the lower to mid-80s.

TUESDAY: The bad news is that another low will form and move over southwestern Georgia, bringing increased rain chances to southeastern Alabama during the daytime. Much of the area north of I-20 and west of I-65 will stay dry, while shower and thunderstorm chances increase as you move southeast. Highs will be in the upper 70s to the mid-80s.

WEDNESDAY: The low stays parked over southwestern Georgia, but it looks like it weakens and finally gets pushed out of the area by a deep upper trough pushing in from the northwest. We’ll continue to have a chance of showers and thunderstorms, but chances will be higher east of I-65. Highs will be in the lower to mid-80s.

THURSDAY: We finally get a chance to dry out as high pressure will start to move closer from the west. Skies will be mostly sunny and we’ll have no rain for a change. Highs will be in the upper 70s to the mid-80s.

FRIDAY: That high will be over the northern parts of the state, meaning plenty of sunshine and highs in the lower to mid-80s.

RAINFALL TOTALS THROUGH THE WEEK: The rainfall projections from the Weather Prediction Center for the next seven days show the possibility of amounts totaling as low as 0.25 inches in the west to as high as 3 inches in the east. All of this rain should alleviate any drought issues we were starting to see.

TROPICS: The Atlantic Basin remains quiet today, and no new tropical cyclones are expected to develop during the next five days.

ON THIS DAY IN 1989: Thunderstorms produced severe weather over the Central Gulf Coast region during the day and evening. Severe thunderstorms spawned 17 tornadoes, including one that injured 10 people and caused $1 million damage at Orange Beach. Thunderstorm winds gusting to 90 mph killed three people and injured four others at Mobile. Thunderstorms also deluged Walnut Hill and Avalon Beach, Florida, with 8 inches of rain.

BEACH FORECAST CENTER: Get the latest weather and rip current forecasts for the beaches from Fort Morgan to Panama City on our Beach Forecast Center page. There, you can select the forecast of the region you are interested in.

For more weather news and information from James Spann, Scott Martin and other members of the James Spann team, visit AlabamaWx.