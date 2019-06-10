James Spann: Scattered showers for Alabama today; mostly dry Tuesday

James Spann has the Alabama forecast to start the work week from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

A FEW SHOWERS, STORMS LATER TODAY: Moist, tropical air remains over Alabama this morning. We have patches of very dense fog that will dissipate by mid-morning. The radar is quiet at daybreak, but we will forecast scattered showers and thunderstorms by afternoon. Odds of any one spot getting wet today are around 40 percent. Otherwise, expect a mix of sun and clouds with a high in the mid 80s. The average high for June 10 at Birmingham is 87.

REST OF THE WEEK: Drier air moves into Alabama tonight, and Tuesday will be a mostly sunny day with lower humidity. The only chance of showers will be over the southeast corner of the state, around Dothan and Ozark. The high will be in the low to mid 80s.

On Wednesday, we will mention a chance of showers and thunderstorms by afternoon with a cold front approaching from the north; a few strong storms are possible over the Tennessee Valley. Then, dry and pleasant weather is the story for Thursday and Friday, with lots of sunshine both days, lower humidity and cool nights for June. Many communities across north and central Alabama will dip into the 50s early Friday morning.

THE ALABAMA WEEKEND: Saturday will be mostly sunny and warmer, with a high in the upper 80s; then, on Sunday, we will bring back a chance of scattered, mostly afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms as moisture levels rise. The high Sunday will be between 87 and 90.

NEXT WEEK: A fairly moist air mass will sit over Alabama for much of the week, meaning the usual risk of afternoon and evening showers and storms in scattered spots. Highs will be close to 90 degrees much of the week.

SOAKING: Here are some storm totals across Alabama from our team of Skywatchers. These are rain totals from Wednesday through Sunday:

Jemison — 5.47 inches

Coker — 5.11

Moody — 3.73

Mountain Brook — 3.72

Northport — 3.19

Morris — 2.87

Jacksonville — 2.82

Weaver — 2.51

Arley — 2.14

At the Birmingham Airport, the storm total is 2.75 inches; we now have a surplus of 1.69 for the year.

ON THIS DATE IN 2012: South Alabama experienced an excessive rain event; some locations received more than 1 foot of rain, which caused life-threatening flash flooding. Numerous roads, businesses and residences were flooded and some water rescues and evacuations had to be carried out. Three Flash Flood Emergencies were issued because of high-water rescues and a private dam failure in southern Mobile County.

