James Spann: Showers end this evening in Alabama

RADAR CHECK: Most of the showers across Alabama are south of I-20; heavier thunderstorms are over parts of east Alabama’s Chambers, Lee and Macon counties at mid-afternoon. Showers over the northern third of the state are few and far between, and temperatures are mostly in the 80s. Showers and storms will end this evening, and the sky becomes mostly fair late tonight.

REST OF THE WEEK: Drier air flows into the state Tuesday; the day will be mostly sunny with lower humidity levels. Rain chances will be confined to the southeast corner of the state around Dothan, and the high will be in the 81- to 85-degree range for most communities, which is below average for mid-June in Alabama. We will bring back a chance of showers and thunderstorms Wednesday afternoon ahead of a cold front; a few strong storms are possible near the Tennessee state line. Then, another surge of dry air will bring very nice weather Thursday and Friday, with ample sunshine both days, lower humidity and cooler nights. Most places across north and central Alabama will wind up in the 50s early Friday morning; highs will be in the 80s.

THE ALABAMA WEEKEND: A few scattered showers are possible near the Gulf Coast Saturday; otherwise the day should be dry with a good supply of sunshine and a high in the upper 80s. On Sunday, as moisture levels rise, we will mention a chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms statewide with a high in the 80s. The best chance of a shower Sunday will come during the afternoon and evening.

NEXT WEEK: For now it looks like fairly routine early summer weather for Alabama — partly sunny days with the daily opportunity of scattered, mostly afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms. Highs will be in the 85- to 90-degree range.

TROPICS: All is quiet across the Atlantic basin and tropical storm formation is not expected this week.

BEACH FORECAST: Click here to see the AlabamaWx Beach Forecast Center page.

WEATHER BRAINS: You can listen to our weekly 90-minute show any time on your favorite podcast app. This is the show all about weather featuring many familiar voices, including the meteorologists at ABC 33/40.

CONNECT: You can find me on the major social networks:

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

Pinterest

Snapchat: spannwx

For more weather news and information from James Spann and his team, visit AlabamaWx.