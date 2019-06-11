First new buildings going up in Talladega Superspeedway infield makeover

Construction of a new “garage experience” for NASCAR fans and drivers is well underway at Talladega Superspeedway.

Track officials announced today the first of four new infield garages have been erected, as well as the application of the roof skin to the enclosed garage closest to the Media Center. Flooring has been poured for two garages that will house the top 22 drivers in the championship standings.

Construction of the garages is part of the track’s “Transformation,” a $50 million infield renovation project the track began last year as it celebrates its 50th anniversary this year. Phase II of the project includes the construction of a Talladega Garage Experience for fans and drivers. Fans who purchase a Talladega Garage Experience admission will receive access inside all of the Monster Energy Cup Series garages via an “up-close” fan viewing walkway, will be under the same roof where the race cars are being prepped by the race teams, and will be able to watch the race and interact with other fans in a 35,000-square foot Open Air Social Club.

Fly through the new Talladega Garage Experience from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

The track is building a new Race Operations tower high above the tri-oval, as well as a new Pit Road Club, which will house 600 guests who will get a bird’s-eye view of team pit stops, along with food and beverage.

Construction is scheduled to be completed prior to the track’s next race weekend in October.

Fans can learn more about the project, purchase tickets and view the progress 24/7 via a “construction cam” at www.talladegasuperspeedway.com/transformation.