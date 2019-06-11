James Spann: Alabama stays mostly dry today; a few showers Wednesday

James Spann forecasts a dry day ahead for most of Alabama from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

PLEASANT MORNING: Temperatures are mostly in the low 60s across north and central Alabama early this morning, but a few spots have slipped into the upper 50s. Today will be partly to mostly sunny with a high in the 82- to 85-degree range; showers will be confined to far east and southeast Alabama this afternoon.

REST OF THE WEEK: Wednesday will feature a mix of sun and clouds, and we will mention the chance of a few scattered showers and thunderstorms by afternoon, mainly for the northern half of the state, as a cold front approaches. The chance of any one spot getting wet is around 1 in 3. Then, a very dry air mass for June settles into the state Thursday and Friday. Both days will be sunny with lower humidity and nights will be cooler. Most communities will drop into the 50s early Friday morning, very refreshing for early summer.

THE ALABAMA WEEKEND: A few widely scattered showers are possible near the Gulf Coast Saturday; otherwise, we expect a good supply of sunshine with a high in the upper 80s. Moisture returns Sunday, and scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible by afternoon. Otherwise, Sunday will be a partly sunny day with a high between 85 and 89 degrees.

NEXT WEEK: For now the weather looks pretty routine for the middle of June — partly sunny days with scattered, mostly afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms. Highs will be in the 88- to 91-degree range.

TROPICS: All is quiet across the Atlantic basin, and tropical storm formation is not expected through the weekend.

ON THIS DATE IN 1990: One of the most expensive hailstorms in U.S. history occurred, causing $625 million of damage along the Colorado Front Range from Colorado Springs to Estes Park. Golf-ball- to baseball-sized hail fell, along with heavy rain. Sixty people were injured in the storm.

