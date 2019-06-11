James Spann: Refreshing June day for Alabama

COMFORTABLE AFTERNOON: Temperatures are 5 to 10 degrees below average across Alabama this afternoon, with readings mostly in the upper 70s and low 80s; lower dew points are making the day feel almost like early fall. There are basically no showers on radar statewide at mid-afternoon; we will hang on to the chance of a few isolated showers over east and southeast Alabama this evening. Tonight will be mostly fair with a low in the 60s.

REST OF THE WEEK: A cold front will bring the chance of a few widely scattered showers Wednesday afternoon, but with limited moisture many communities will stay dry. Expect a mix of sun and clouds with a high in the mid 80s. Then, another surge of cooler, drier air arrives Wednesday night, and Thursday and Friday will be delightful, with sunny, pleasant days, lower humidity and cooler nights. We expect lows in the 50s Friday morning, and some of the colder pockets across north and central Alabama might make a run for the upper 40s. FYI, the lowest June temperature on record at Birmingham is 42, measured on June 1, 1966.

THE ALABAMA WEEKEND: Saturday will be mostly dry, although a few isolated showers are possible near the Gulf Coast. Temperatures will rise into the upper 80s with an increase in humidity. On Sunday we will mention a chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms as moisture levels continue to rise. Sunday’s high will be in the 84- to 88-degree range.

NEXT WEEK: We will maintain the chance of scattered showers and storms at least for the first half of the week, with a mix of sun and clouds each day. Highs will be in the 80s.

The 6- to 10-day precipitation outlook from the Climate Prediction Center suggests above-average rain for Alabama June 17-21. There’s no sign of any extended dry spell like we experienced in late May and early June.

TROPICS: Tropical storm formation is not expected in the Atlantic basin over the next seven days.

ON THIS DATE IN 1990: One of the most expensive hailstorms in U.S. history occurred, causing $625 million of damage along the Colorado Front Range from Colorado Springs to Estes Park. Golf-ball- to baseball-sized hail fell, along with heavy rain. Sixty people were injured in the storm.

