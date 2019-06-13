Get great entertainment ideas for your no. 1 dad in Can’t Miss Alabama

Have a safe and happy Father’s Day.

HICA Night at the Birmingham Barons from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

The Hispanic Interest Coalition of Alabama (HICA)

HICA night at the Birmingham Barons is Saturday, June 15, at 6:30 p.m. The Mariachis Band will perform on the field before the first pitch, but the festivities will not end there. Attendees will enjoy folk, salsa and bachata dancing from HICA’s dance team. Log on to www.hispanicinterest.org for tickets and get a free swag bag. The proceeds will go to Juntos, a college readiness program, which helps Latino youth to access college.

For more information about HICA, visit the website.

The venue is Regions Field at 1401 First Ave. S. in Birmingham.

HICA night will feature the Mariachis Band with folk, salsa and bachata dancing. (Contributed)

Father’s Day Blues Bash 2019

Take Dad out on the town for a Father’s Day Blues Bash at the Boutwell Auditorium. The lineup will feature Sir Charles Jones, Pokey Bear, TK Soul, Calvin Richardson, Theodis Ealey, Eddie and Mose Stovall, Karen Wolfe and Nellie Travis. Get tickets at www.magiccitytix.com and the Boutwell Box office.

The doors will open at 6 p.m. and showtime is 7 p.m.

For more information, call the Boutwell at 205-254-7797.

Red Mountain Theatre Company presents ‘My Fair Lady’

“My Fair Lady” is underway through Sunday, June 30, at the Dorothy Jemison Day Theater. With the help of Professor Henry Higgins, Eliza Doolittle’s life is transformed from a cockney working-class girl to a member of high society. See how the unlikely pair develops a bond. The musical won six Tony Awards. The venue is the Dorothy Jemison Day Theater. Showtimes are Tuesday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Wednesday, Saturday and Sunday at 2 p.m.

Tickets start at $20.

Juneteenth Celebration

The Birmingham Civil Rights Institute presents Juneteenth on Saturday, June 15, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. in Kelly Ingram Park. The celebration will begin with the reading of the Emancipation Proclamation, and elder blessing and libation ceremony. The festivities will bring together African drummers, dance contests, live painting, vendors, NeoSoul, Love Moor, Richard Daniel, DJ Serious, kid’s activities and more.

Food from vendors and food trucks will be available for purchase.

Kelly Ingram Park is at 500 17th St. N.

Alabama Blueberry Festival

Take your lawn chairs and blankets to Brewton’s annual Blueberry Festival Saturday, June 15, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. The family-friendly festival includes blueberries, blueberry bushes, cobbler and crunch, and blueberry ice cream. Arts and crafts, antique car show, vintage tractors and kid’s activities are among the festivities planned. The fun is at Jennings Park at 1010-B Douglas Ave.

The contacts are [email protected], [email protected] or call 251-867-3224.

You are in for a treat at Brewton's Blueberry Festival June 15 with some of the best blueberries you have eaten and great entertainment. (Steve Layton)

Alexander City Jazz Fest

The 29th annual Alexander City Jazz Fest is June 14-15. Friday night’s headliners are Willie Sugarcapps, The Bank Walkers, Sam Burchfield and The Scoundrels at Strand Park in Alexander City. Saturday night’s headliners are the Honey Island Swamp Band, Nikki and the Phantom Callers and Empire Strikes Brass at The AMP on Lake Martin. Showtimes are here or follow this link for updates. Jazz Fest T-shirts are available for $15. Other activities include the Jazz Fest art contest.

For more information about the art contest, email [email protected].

Admission is free for the two-day music festival.

Hank Williams Jr.

Country singer, songwriter and musician Hank Williams Jr. will perform Friday, June 14, at the Tuscaloosa Amphitheater. The Grammy-award winner is the son of the legendary Hank Williams and the father of Hank Williams III. He is known for “A Country Boy Can Survive,” “Eleven Roses” and “Old Habits.” The doors open at 6 p.m. with the show starting at 7:30 p.m.

Get tickets online or call 1-800-745-3000.

Virginia Samford Theatre

Enjoy the musical “Always…Patsy Cline” through Sunday, June 30, at the Virginia Samford Theatre. The performance is based on Patsy Cline’s friendship with Louise Seger, who was one of her biggest fans. Many of Cline’s hit songs will be included in the musical: “Crazy,” “I Fall to Pieces,” “Sweet Dreams” and “Walking After Midnight.” Showtimes are Thursday through Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 2:30 p.m. Tickets are online.

To learn more about the production, visit www.virginiasamfordtheatre.org.

Virginia Samford is at 1116 26th St. S.

'Always…Patsy Cline' is underway through June 30 at Virginia Samford. (Contributed)

Jazz in the Park

Jazz in the Park will feature the Green Light Band and Ves Marable Sunday, June 16, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at East Lake Park. Throughout the year, Jazz in the Park will be featured in a variety of community parks including Adamsville, Alabaster, Bessemer, Birmingham, Brent, Brighton, Fairfield, Helena, Hoover, Huntsville, Jasper, Lipscomb, Marion, Midfield, Prattville and Tuscaloosa, and will conclude on Sunday, Oct. 13, in Mountain Brook.

Visit www.magiccitysmoothjazz.com or call 205-616-1735 for more information.

Bellingrath Gardens and Home

See what’s blooming on 65 acres at Bellingrath Gardens and Home through June 30. Enjoy fragrant allamanda, angelonia, begonias, caladiums, cape jasmine, coleus, crape myrtle, crotons, dragon wing begonias, firecracker cuphea, frangipani, hydrangeas, gardenias, milkweed, morning glory bush, pentas, roses, shrimp plants, salvias, Southern magnolia, spiral ginger, star flower, sunpatiens, tropical hibiscus and zinnias.

For hours and ticket information, visit www.bellingrath.org.

Donations are welcomed.

Bellingrath is at 12401 Bellingrath Gardens Road in Theodore.

The Market at Pepper Place

Shipt and Les Dames d’Escoffier, Birmingham are offering weekly cooking demonstrations at The Market at Pepper Place through Oct. 5. Demonstrations from Back Forty Birmingham are set for Saturday, June 15. View the 2019 schedule here. Pepper Place is a certified Alabama farmers market where you will find goods grown, raised and made in Alabama.

Link to this page for questions and information.

The venue is at 2829 Second Ave. S.

Give Dad the treatment he deserves this special holiday weekend. (Getty Images)

Give Dad the treatment he deserves this special holiday weekend. (Getty Images) Give Dad the treatment he deserves this special holiday weekend. (Getty Images)

Thursday Night Live at The Pizitz

Enjoy great music and food with JD and The Man Thursday, June 13, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at The Pizitz downtown. Performances are underway in The Courtyard every Thursday until the end of summer. Get two hours of free parking on the corner of First Avenue North and 18th Street North.

Call 205-214-9999 or follow the event on Facebook.

The Pizitz is at 1821 Second Ave. N.