James Spann: Alabama stays dry, very pleasant through Friday

FEELS MORE LIKE FALL: A deep upper trough over the eastern U.S. will bring down some very dry air into Alabama today; expect sunshine in full supply with lower humidity and a high in the low 80s this afternoon. Communities across the Tennessee Valley most likely won’t make it out of the 70s.

Tonight will be clear and very cool for mid-June; most places will enjoy a low in the 50s early Friday. A few colder spots could even touch the upper 40s. Birmingham’s record low for June 14 is 51, set in 1995. Friday will be another sunny, pleasant day with a high between 82 and 85 degrees.

THE ALABAMA WEEKEND: Most of the state will be dry Saturday, although a few scattered showers and storms are possible near the Gulf Coast. The high will be in the upper 80s. Then, we will bring in a chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms statewide Sunday as moisture levels begin to rise. The high Sunday will be in the 85- to 89-degree range. The chance of any one spot getting wet Sunday afternoon is about 1 in 3.

NEXT WEEK: We are looking at some fairly typical early summer weather through the week. Partly sunny days with scattered, mostly afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms. Highs will be mostly in the mid to upper 80s, not far from seasonal averages.

TROPICS: All is quiet across the Atlantic basin, and tropical storm formation is not expected over the next seven days.

ON THIS DATE IN 1976: A deadly tornado moved across parts of the southwestern Chicago suburbs, killing three people and injuring 23 others. The tornado, with winds over 200 mph, moved from Lemont to Downers Grove, causing $13 million in damage when 87 homes were destroyed and another 90 were damaged. The tornado passed over the Argonne National Laboratory, peeling part of a roof off the building housing a nuclear reactor. The tornado’s movement was somewhat erratic, moving southeast to the north and finally turning northwest.

