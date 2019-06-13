James Spann: Cool June night ahead for Alabama

WONDERFUL WEATHER: The weather is very comfortable across Alabama today with lots of sunshine and low humidity. Temperatures are mostly in the upper 70s and low 80s at mid-afternoon, and there is nothing on radar statewide. Tonight will be clear and very cool for June, with lows in the 50s. Some of the colder spots across North Alabama could visit the upper 40s at daybreak Friday.

During the day Friday, the sky will stay mostly sunny with a high between 82 and 85 degrees. Humidity will remain low for June.

THE ALABAMA WEEKEND: We will introduce the chance of a few scattered showers along the Gulf Coast Saturday, but most of the state will be dry with a partly to mostly sunny sky and a high in the upper 80s. Then, on Sunday, moisture levels will increase and we will mention a chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms statewide. The high Sunday afternoon will be in the mid to upper 80s, and the chance of any one spot getting wet is around 1 in 3.

NEXT WEEK: A fairly moist air mass will cover Alabama through the weekend, meaning the daily chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms, most active during the afternoon and evening hours. Otherwise, expect a mix of sun and clouds daily with highs in the 80s.

TROPICS: All is quiet across the Atlantic basin, and tropical storm formation is not expected over the next seven days.

ON THIS DATE IN 1976: A deadly tornado moved across parts of the southwestern Chicago suburbs, killing three people and injuring 23 others. The tornado, with winds over 200 mph, moved from Lemont to Downers Grove, causing $13 million in damage when 87 homes were destroyed and another 90 were damaged. The tornado passed over the Argonne National Laboratory, peeling part of a roof off the building housing a nuclear reactor. The tornado’s movement was somewhat erratic, moving southeast to the north and finally turning northwest.

