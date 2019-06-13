On this day in Alabama history: First heavyweight title fight held in Alabama

June 13, 2015

Tuscaloosa-born boxer Deontay Wilder wanted to bring a boxing title fight to his home state after he won the World Boxing Council heavyweight title Jan. 15, 2015. The first defense of his title was held on June 13, 2015 at UAB’s Bartow Arena in Birmingham, marking the first time a heavyweight title was held in Alabama. Wilder has since defended his title eight more times, with three of those fights taking place at the Birmingham-Jefferson Convention Complex Legacy Arena.

Read more at Encyclopedia of Alabama.

Deontay Wilder knocked out Eric Molina in the ninth round in June at sold-out Bartow Arena in Birmingham. (Nik Layman/Alabama NewsCenter) Deontay Wilder knocked out Eric Molina in the ninth round in June at sold-out Bartow Arena in Birmingham. (Nik Layman/Alabama NewsCenter) Deontay Wilder knocked out Eric Molina in the ninth round in June at sold-out Bartow Arena in Birmingham. (Nik Layman/Alabama NewsCenter) Deontay Wilder knocked out Eric Molina in the ninth round in June at sold-out Bartow Arena in Birmingham. (Nik Layman/Alabama NewsCenter) Deontay Wilder knocked out Eric Molina in the ninth round in June at sold-out Bartow Arena in Birmingham. (Nik Layman/Alabama NewsCenter) Deontay Wilder knocked out Eric Molina in the ninth round in June at sold-out Bartow Arena in Birmingham. (Nik Layman/Alabama NewsCenter) Deontay Wilder knocked out Eric Molina in the ninth round in June at sold-out Bartow Arena in Birmingham. (Nik Layman/Alabama NewsCenter) Deontay Wilder knocked out Eric Molina in the ninth round in June at sold-out Bartow Arena in Birmingham. (Nik Layman/Alabama NewsCenter)

