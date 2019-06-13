Birmingham students awarded scholarships to fuel their studies in technical fields

The Birmingham chapter of the American Association of Blacks in Energy (AABE) recently awarded five students sholarships to further their studies.

The mission of the organization is to provide energy professionals, executives, entrepreneurs and students a pathway to learn more about the energy industry through education, mentoring, community service and business networking.

Phillip Coffey, Marketing specialist for Alabama Power, helped organize the annual scholarship luncheon. He says the organization gives greater exposure and representation of the energy industry to students and professionals.

The chapter awarded $10,000 in scholarship funds – Iva B. Williams Endowment Scholarships – to five students:

Grant Sims.

Alexander Washington.

Adetola Koiki.

Micah Pruitt.

Amira Gilford.

The Birmingham chapter of AABE is made up of employees from Alabama Power, Southern Power, Southern Nuclear Company and Southern Company Services.