James Spann: Alabama stays dry today; moist air returns Sunday

FEELS LIKE FALL: Here are some temperatures across Alabama at daybreak:

Black Creek — 47

Fort Payne — 48

Cullman — 50

Cottondale — 50

Haleyville — 51

Heflin — 51

Gadsden — 52

Decatur — 52

Weaver — 52

Hueytown — 53

Pell City — 54

Sylacauga — 55

Bessemer — 55

Demopolis — 55

Anniston — 56

Selma — 57

Northport — 59

Mobile — 65

The air remains very dry across Alabama, and today will be another sunny day with a high in the mid 80s.

THE ALABAMA WEEKEND: Mostly sunny, warm weather continues Saturday with a high in the upper 80s; then, moisture levels rise Sunday, with the chance of a few widely scattered showers or thunderstorms by afternoon. The high Sunday will be between 87 and 90 degrees.

NEXT WEEK: Fairly routine June weather is the story — partly sunny days through the weekend with the daily chance of scattered, mostly afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms. Highs will be mostly in the mid to upper 80s and lows will be close to 70. The storms each day will be random and scattered, and there’s no way of knowing in advance where and when they pop up.

TROPICS: All is quiet across the Atlantic basin, and tropical storm formation is not expected over the next seven days.

ON THIS DATE IN 1972: A tropical depression developed from the interaction of a polar front and an upper trough over the Yucatán Peninsula; it would go on to become Hurricane Agnes. The hurricane eventually made landfall near Panama City, Florida, late on June 19; it was, at the time, the costliest hurricane to hit the United States in recorded history. In Florida, Agnes caused a significant tornado outbreak, with at least 26 confirmed twisters, two of which were spawned in Georgia. The tornadoes and two initially unconfirmed tornadoes in Florida alone resulted in more than $4.5 million in damage and six fatalities. At least 2,082 structures in Florida suffered either major damage or were destroyed.

