James Spann: One more dry day for Alabama

AMAZINGLY NICE WEATHER: Today’s weather can’t be beat for June in Alabama. It is not hot, hazy and humid. We have a deep blue cobalt sky, comfortable temperatures and low humidity levels. The temperature this morning dropped to 48 degrees at Hamilton, Fort Payne and Black Creek, and all other reporting stations over the northern half of the state were in the 50s. Temperatures this afternoon are in the 80s. The sky will stay fair tonight.

THE ALABAMA WEEKEND: Saturday will be mostly sunny and a bit warmer, with a high in the upper 80s. Then, on Sunday, the sky will be partly sunny and we will bring in a chance of widely scattered showers and thunderstorms by afternoon as moisture levels rise. Sunday’s high will also be in the upper 80s for most places.

NEXT WEEK: A rather moist air mass will park over Alabama next week, meaning the daily risk of scattered, mostly afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms. Odds of any one spot getting wet daily will be in the 40% to 50% range, and highs will be in the 80s. This is your classic summer pattern of air-mass thunderstorms, and there is no way of knowing in advance exactly when and where they will pop up.

TROPICS: All is quiet across the Atlantic basin, and tropical storm formation is not expected over the next seven days.

ON THIS DATE IN 1972: A tropical depression developed from the interaction of a polar front and an upper trough over the Yucatán Peninsula; it would go on to become Hurricane Agnes. The hurricane eventually made landfall near Panama City, Florida, late on June 19; it was, at the time, the costliest hurricane to hit the United States in recorded history. In Florida, Agnes caused a significant tornado outbreak, with at least 26 confirmed twisters, two of which were spawned in Georgia. The tornadoes and two initially unconfirmed tornadoes in Florida alone resulted in more than $4.5 million in damage and six fatalities. At least 2,082 structures in Florida suffered either major damage or were destroyed.

BEACH FORECAST: Click here to see the AlabamaWx Beach Forecast Center page.

WEATHER BRAINS: You can listen to our weekly 90-minute show any time on your favorite podcast app. This is the show all about weather featuring many familiar voices, including the meteorologists at ABC 33/40.

CONNECT: You can find me on the major social networks:

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

Pinterest

Snapchat: spannwx

For more weather news and information from James Spann and his team, visit AlabamaWx.