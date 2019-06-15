Recipe: Peach Chess Pie

If you love chess pie and peach cobbler, then boy, do I have a treat for you. This peach chess pie combines the custardy goodness of chess pie with a sweet and flavorful twist of peach cobbler. It’s amazing. And surprisingly easy to make.

Now, to my knowledge, no one is quite sure why we call it chess pie, but theories abound. From where they were stored (in a chest) to how we Southerner’s might say “it’s jes’ pie,” many folks have their guesses. I just know that I’m a big fan of it and its cousins, the vinegar and buttermilk pies.

One thing that is consistent is chess pie almost always contains a small amount of cornmeal or flour. I’ll leave all the rest to the experts. Regardless of what’s in it, I just know that this version is delicious.

This surprise pie will make you forever Daddy’s girl. (Southern Bite)

If making your own pie crust is your thing, you can absolutely do that here. I used the refrigerated rolled-up dough, but even frozen dough will work. It’s just whatever you have time to do. Just make sure it’s deep-dish and about 9 inches across. If it’s not, be cautious not to overfill your pie. I promise, you don’t want to have to scrape all the overflow off the bottom of your oven.

Peach Chess Pie

Prep time: 20 minutes

Cook time: 1 hour

Total time: 1 hour and 20 minutes

Ingredients

2 medium peaches

1/2 cup butter

1 1/4 cups sugar

1/2 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon almond flavoring

3 eggs

1 tablespoon cornmeal

1/3 cup buttermilk

1 (9-inch) unbaked deep-dish pie shell

Instructions

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees.

Peel and thinly slice the peaches and place them in the pie shell.

In a large bowl, beat the butter, sugar and salt together until smooth.

Add the almond flavoring and mix well.

Mix in the eggs and the cornmeal.

Add the buttermilk and mix until smooth.

Pour the mixture over the peaches.

Place the pie on a rimmed baking sheet and place in the oven.

Bake for 55 to 60 minutes until just barely set.

Allow to cool before slicing.

This recipe originally appeared on SouthernBite.com. For more great recipes, visit the website or check out ”The Southern Bite Cookbook.”