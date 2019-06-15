Scott Martin: Alabama gets hot today; next week will be wet at times

With a low out to the west and a high just off the coast of North Carolina, we’ll have a southerly flow across Alabama through the day today. That will pull in more gulf moisture and warmer air. Skies will be mostly clear to partly cloudy with highs reaching the upper 80s to the lower 90s. Tonight’s lows will be in the upper 60s to the lower 70s.

SUNDAY: We start to move into a classic summertime weather pattern. We’ll have partly to mostly cloudy skies with a small chance of isolated to scattered showers, mainly during the afternoon and early evening. Highs will be in the upper 80s to the lower 90s.

MONDAY: The story will be much the same — partly to mostly cloudy skies with a small chance of scattered afternoon to early evening showers and thunderstorms. Highs will be in the upper 80s to the lower 90s.

TUESDAY: Rain chances will increase as a disturbance slowly passes to our north. Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy again, with showers and thunderstorms likely at any point throughout the day. Highs will be in the lower 80s to the lower 90s.

WEDNESDAY: Showers and thunderstorms will continue to be likely through much of the day as the disturbance moves farther away to our northeast, but we could see a decrease in rain chances by late afternoon. Afternoon highs will be in the mid to upper 80s.

THURSDAY: Another disturbance moving through the Southeast will bring more showers and thunderstorms to Alabama. It’s too early to be sure at this point, but we could see an increase in shear levels with this system. Combine that with already higher instability levels that we have during the summer and we could have some stronger storms develop throughout the day. We’ll keep an eye on this throughout the weekend. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s.

FRIDAY: The disturbance is out of here and we return to a more typical summertime pattern for Alabama. We’ll have more clouds than sun with a chance of a few scattered afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Highs will be in the mid-80s to the lower 90s.

TROPICS: The Atlantic Basin remains quiet today, and no new tropical cyclones are expected to develop during the next five days.

ON THIS DAY IN 1953: Dust devils are usually rather benign weather phenomena; however, two boys were injured by one near Prescott, Arizona. One of the boys suffered a black eye and the other had two vertebrae fractured by wind-blown debris.

