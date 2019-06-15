University of Alabama’s ACT Card in Apple Wallet wins four national awards

With the desire to be transforming and stay on the cutting edge of technology, the University of Alabama’s Action Card Office listened to students who asked for the ability to put ACT Cards on their cellphones.

UA became one of three schools to pilot the ACT Card in Apple Wallet technology, an innovative new program to enhance faculty, staff and student life by adding card functionality to the iPhone and Apple Watch.

The Action Card Office’s work in pioneering the ACT Card in Apple Wallet technology, released last fall, has reaped four national awards.

At the National Association of Campus Card Users (NACCU) conference in Hartford, Connecticut, the Action Card Office received the J. Paul Melanson Award and was honored for Best Video and Best Marketing Campaign.

All NACCU members were eligible to submit a video, with the top three selected by committee. Attendees were able to watch each video and vote on their favorite, with UA’s “ACT Card Mission” being selected not only by the organization, but their peers in the campus card system arena as well.

The NACCU Marketing Award Committee selected UA’s ACT Card in Apple Wallet campaign as Best Marketing Campaign.

The J. Paul Melanson Award, which is not awarded every year, is presented to members of the campus card community who have spurred growth of the campus card industry, been pioneers in campus cards, significantly and freely helped NACCU members to implement or advance systems on their campuses, or been instrumental in the growth and stability of NACCU. This award is named in honor of one of the founders of NACCU, and recipients are identified by the NACCU Board of Directors at its discretion. Both UA and Duke University were recipients for 2019.

The Action Card Office also received the Transact Distinction Award for Innovation for the ACT Card in Apple Wallet project. The award is for institutions that are on the forefront of campus technology innovation and recognizes campuses that have developed and implemented high-impact technology strategies.

This story originally appeared on the University of Alabama’s website.