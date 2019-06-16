Alabama State Parks enjoy record year for earning TripAdvisor Awards

Alabama State Parks reaped a record 18 TripAdvisor.com Certificate of Excellence Awards for 2019. The honors go to only about 10 percent of the attractions listed on the travel website.

Also, a record 10 Alabama State Parks – or amenities within the parks, such as the Gulf State Park Pier – earned TripAdvisor Hall of Fame honors. In 2018, 16 Alabama State Parks received Certificates of Excellence and nine Hall of Fame awards.

“We are very proud of all of our parks that received this recognition, especially because it is based on visitors’ impressions,” said Greg Lein, director of the Alabama State Parks Division of the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources. “It’s exciting that our parks received three first-time Certificates of Excellence and that Cheaha State Park was inducted into their Hall of Fame after earning a certificate for the fifth straight year.

“It is impressive that we have been able to maintain these positive impressions with guests even during periods of renovation and repairs to many parks’ amenities. It’s truly a positive reflection on the attitude and performance of these parks’ staff and leadership.”

To qualify for a Certificate of Excellence, an accommodation, restaurant or tourism experience must maintain an overall TripAdvisor rating of at least four out of five, have a set minimum number of reviews and have been listed on TripAdvisor for at least 12 months. There is no application process to receive TripAdvisor recognition. Certificate of Excellence winners for five straight years earn Hall of Fame recognition.

Pulpit Rock on Mount Cheaha. (Alabama State Parks) The natural beauty of Cathedral Caverns helped it receive its latest recognition by TripAdvisor. (Alabama State Parks) Streams of water at Chewacla State Park. (file) Oak Mountain State Park. (Shannon Harney) Gulf State Park was awarded four Certificates of Excellence from TripAdvisor for 2019, including one for the Gulf State Park Pier. (Lynn Jordan) A modern cabin at Lakepoint State Park. (Contributed) Lake Guntersville State Park Lodge received one of 18 TripAdvisor Certificates of Excellence awarded to Alabama State Parks and their attractions for 2019. (James Harris) Joe Wheeler State Park earned a TripAdvisor Hall of Fame Award. (Alabama State Parks) DeSoto State Park was awarded Certificates of Excellence from TripAdvisor for the entire park and for the splendid DeSoto Falls. (Mike Perrin) Kayaking affords visitors to Meaher State Park in Baldwin County a way to get closer to the marsh environment of Ducker Bay, which surrounds the park. (Encyclopedia of Alabama/Courtesy of Brent Walker, www.sidestepphoto.com) Monte Sano State Park cabins. (file)

The Alabama State Parks (and parks’ attractions) honored with Certificates of Excellence this year: