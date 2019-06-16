“We are pleased that, after careful inspection, we can resume classes with minimal interruption just a little over two weeks after the crash. That is a testimony to not only the original design of the building, but also the dedication of our staff here at AIDT and the disaster recovery services provided by our contractors,” said Kristi Bain, AIDT assistant director for North Alabama.

Disaster recovery services will continue on-site for the next few weeks and reconstruction of the front part of the building will proceed on schedule with a full release of the structure back to AIDT and the Robotics Technology Park by August.

FAME classes, which had been indefinitely on hold, are now back up and students have been notified. All classes that were being held in the Phase 3 facility will be in full swing Monday, June 17.

The preliminary investigation into the cause of the crash indicates the driver fell asleep. There were no mechanical issues identified with the tractor, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. The crash and a subsequent fire damaged the facility.

After extensive reviews with the original architects and structural engineers, AIDT said the majority of the building has been cleared for use again.

The Alabama Robotics Technology Park is an Alabama Department of Commerce/AIDT training facility. Consisting of three buildings, the $80 million park is a one-of-a-kind destination for advanced robotics training in Alabama and the United States.

For more information, call Bain at 256-642-2600.

This story originally appeared on the Alabama Department of Commerce’s Made in Alabama website.