The world according to 12-year-old Xavier Kurre may seem dim. After all, he is legally blind. But when you witness the joy and laughter he experiences around his family, you would conclude his world is pretty bright.

KCast Radio DJ Tony Kurre and his wife, Nancy, started the Bright House Foundation after discovering their adopted son had special needs.

On June 20 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., the foundation will host its All things Birmingham auction at WorkPlay. The event will include music and culinary specialties.

“Tony and I started the Bright House Foundation 10 years ago to help families who are having a difficult time with their special-needs children,” Nancy Kurre said. “We were inspired by our son Xavier, who has some brain damage in his occipital lobe in his brain, which affects his eyesight.”

Bright House Foundation to host All Things Birmingham auction fundraiser from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

Xavier has two siblings: Santo, who is two years older, and Laila, who is five years younger. The two love their brother dearly.

“He definitely makes life worthwhile,” Santo said, while Laila laughed and added, “You never know what kind of day it’s gonna be; he can be pretty crazy.”

When Xavier heard his little sister, he laughed and squeezed her.

Tony Kurre is thankful for his tight-knit family.

“We are very close and love each other a lot,” he said. “Xavier is the most amazing son we could possibly ask for. When we adopted him we knew we had something special. When you have a special-needs child it affects the whole family. Our goal with the Bright House Foundation was to help the entire family.”

The Kurre's embrace after a tickling session. (Karim Shamsi-Basha / Alabama NewsCenter) Tony and Nancy Kurre with their three children, from left, Santo, Laila, and Xavier. (Karim Shamsi-Basha / Alabama NewsCenter) Nancy Kurre revels in an embrace with her son Xavier. (Karim Shamsi-Basha / Alabama NewsCenter) Nancy Kurre has much love to give her oldest, Santo. (Karim Shamsi-Basha / Alabama NewsCenter) Tony Kurre plays with his daughter Laila. (Karim Shamsi-Basha / Alabama NewsCenter) Tony Kurre tickles his son Xavier. The Kurre's have a special bond with their children. (Karim Shamsi-Basha / Alabama NewsCenter) Tony and Nancy Kurre with Mark Thompson, center, a Bright House Foundation friend and volunteer. (Karim Shamsi-Basha / Alabama NewsCenter)

Tony Kurre said the purchase of a ticket to All Things Birmingham will get buyers into another Birmingham event.

“Tickets are $20, and with that you get a free ticket to the World Deer Expo,” he said.

Hundreds of specialty items will be up for bid in the auction, he said.

To find out more about the Bright House Foundation, visit www.thebrighthousefoundation.org

For information about KCast Radio, visit www.kcastradio.com