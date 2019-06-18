Prichard holds Juneteenth celebration of ‘life, love and reconciliation’

The city of Prichard held its Juneteenth celebration June 12-17 as a way of remembering its past while looking to the future.

“Juneteenth is about celebrating life,” said Prichard Mayor Jimmie Gardner. “Today, we’re celebrating life and love, reconciliation for what took place during slavery.”

He said the celebration, which featured music, food and other attractions, was about the three “Fs” – family, friends and fun.

“Even beyond the reconciliation for Juneteenth, it is about creating economic empowerment for the area,” the mayor said.

Prichard celebrates Juneteenth 2019 from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

Gardner said it’s important to remember history. He said he would like to see Prichard and nearby Africatown State Park create a place that commemorates that history with new hotels, retail and trade centers. The recent discovery of the Clotilda slave ship that brought those who created Africatown to Mobile is another element that Gardner would like to incorporate into a state park.

Juneteenth is a week-long event made possible by volunteers along with civic and corporate sponsors.

“Alabama Power is proud to partner with the city of Prichard and other sponsors to help celebrate and commemorate the culture and traditions of African Americans,” said Clinton Johnson Alabama Power’s business office manager in Prichard. “The Juneteenth week-long celebration adds great value to the Prichard community through events like music, storytelling and educational seminars that honor past traditions and set a positive tone for future generations as well.”